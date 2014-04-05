Fair Value Gap v1

A indicator for detecting FVGS



I hope this helps you scalp and generate money for yourself



NOTE BETTER:



Trading is risky and you can lose all your funds , use the money you are willing to lose

NOTE BETTER:



Trading is risky and you can lose all your funds , use the money you are willing to lose

NOTE BETTER:



Trading is risky and you can lose all your funds , use the money you are willing to lose

