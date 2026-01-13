Market Power Index MPI MT4
- Indicatori
- Oluwatosin Michael Akinyemi
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
Market Power Index (MPI): The Trader's Battlefield Intelligence
When bulls and bears clash, MPI shows you who's winning. It measures the real-time balance of power between bulls (buyers) and bears (sellers) in any given market.
Now you can make informed decisions with the only indicator that measures both sides of the market simultaneously!
Professional-grade market analysis, simplified for every trader.
Available on both mt4 and mt5 platforms.
Currently on a 40% discount! At a giveaway price of just 30usd instead of 50usd. This offer is valid until 31st of January 2026.
Who Needs This?
- Forex traders (all experience levels)
- Day traders and scalpers seeking entry/exit signals
- Swing traders looking for trend confirmation
- Technical analysis enthusiasts who use multiple indicators
- Cryptocurrency traders
- Stock and futures traders
- Trading educators and signal providers
Why MPI?
1. See Who's Winning the Battle
Unlike traditional indicators that only show price movement, MPI reveals the force behind the movement. Watch in real-time as bulls and bears fight for control.
2. Crystal Clear Visualization
- Green Line = Bull Power (buying pressure)
- Red Line = Bear Power (selling pressure)
- 50 Level = Equilibrium point
When one line crosses above 50, you know who's dominating the market.
3. Versatile Trading Applications
- Trend Confirmation: High bull power confirms uptrends
- Reversal Signals: Watch for power shifts at extremes
- Divergence Trading: Spot when price and power disagree
- Entry/Exit Timing: Enter when your side gains power
4. Works on All Timeframes & Markets
- From M1 scalping to D1 position trading. Forex, stocks, crypto, commodities—if it trades, MPI measures it.
Most traders rely on lagging indicators that tell you what happened. MPI shows you the balance of power right now—helping you trade with the winning side, not against it. Stop Guessing. Start Measuring.
Technical Features
- Customizable smoothing period (default: 20)
- Separate indicator window for clear analysis
- Lightweight and efficient (no lag, no repainting)
- Professional color scheme (customizable)
- Easy to interpret for beginners, powerful for pros
- Get Alert (System alert, mobile notifications, Email notifications)
- Customizable display of crossovers on main chart
When the green line is above the 50 level, bulls are winning. When the red line is above the 50 level, bears are winning.
In Conclusion
If you have any issue with this product or need custom modifications, please feel free to send me a DM and I would assist you asap!
The source code for both mt4 and mt5 are also available at a 40% discount, currently at 300usd. After this promotion period, the price goes back to 500usd.
You will get both versions for the above price.
Thank you for your time!
Risk Disclaimers
"Market Power Index (MPI) is a technical analysis tool. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk of loss. Always use proper risk management and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose."