Market Power Index (MPI): The Trader's Battlefield Intelligence

When bulls and bears clash, MPI shows you who's winning. It measures the real-time balance of power between bulls (buyers) and bears (sellers) in any given market.

Who Needs This?

Why MPI?

1. See Who's Winning the Battle

Unlike traditional indicators that only show price movement, MPI reveals the force behind the movement. Watch in real-time as bulls and bears fight for control.

2. Crystal Clear Visualization

4. Works on All Timeframes & Markets

From M1 scalping to D1 position trading. Forex, stocks, crypto, commodities—if it trades, MPI measures it.

Most traders rely on lagging indicators that tell you what happened. MPI shows you the balance of power right now—helping you trade with the winning side, not against it. Stop Guessing. Start Measuring.





Technical Features

Customizable smoothing period (default: 20)

(default: 20) Separate indicator window for clear analysis

for clear analysis Lightweight and efficient (no lag, no repainting)

(no lag, no repainting) Professional color scheme (customizable)

(customizable) Easy to interpret for beginners, powerful for pros

for beginners, powerful for pros Get Alert (System alert, mobile notifications, Email notifications)

(System alert, mobile notifications, Email notifications) Customizable display of crossovers on main chart

When the green line is above the 50 level, bulls are winning. When the red line is above the 50 level, bears are winning.

In Conclusion

Risk Disclaimers

"Market Power Index (MPI) is a technical analysis tool. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk of loss. Always use proper risk management and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose."