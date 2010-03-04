Harvest consistent performance with Agro Algo — a next-generation Expert Advisor from Synapse Dynamics LLC. Built on a deep-thinking AI core, Agro Algo fuses adaptive market analysis with precise entry/exit logic to capture high-probability moves while protecting capital. It’s prop-firm ready with per-trade risk controls, daily drawdown limits, and intelligent trade-management features such as dynamic stop placement, break-even triggers, and trailing exits. Whether you run it fully automated or alongside your own discretionary strategy, Agro Algo delivers a balanced blend of flexibility, discipline, and institutional-grade risk management.

NOTE:

- Backtests will NOT match charts as trading requires connection to our API Python brain - Contact owner for connection link - after connection is established, and set files are received, EA will match Statistics.

- EA compatible with Both Netting & Hedging Brokers.

- New Additions of set files added frequently, ensuring EA trades more and more markets every Quarter!