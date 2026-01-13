TR Basket Pro

TR_BASKET_AI_PRO v2.0 (MT5)

Institutional-Style Basket EA | Smart Exit | Capital Guard | Daily Protection


TR_BASKET_AI_PRO is a professional basket trading Expert Advisor designed for traders and investors who care about capital preservation, controlled exposure, and intelligent exits — not aggressive gambling grids.


Unlike classic grid EAs that depend on hope and wide recovery, TR_BASKET_AI_PRO manages every position as one basket, with strict limits on risk, margin usage, and daily performance.


It’s built to behave like a risk-managed trading engine, suitable for medium-to-large accounts where discipline matters more than frequency.

What Makes It Different


✅ 1) Smart Exit Engine (Momentum + Giveback Logic)


Instead of closing only at a fixed TP, Smart Exit can secure profits when the basket shows signs of weakness:

  • monitors profit peak

  • detects profit retracement (giveback)

  • exits only when profit remains above a minimum lock level


This means the EA can sometimes capture more than the target, while still protecting gains during reversals.


✅ 2) Basket-Level Risk Management


Trades are not treated individually. The EA manages the entire position group as one basket:

  • basket TP / basket SL

  • basket trailing protection

  • smart close decisions based on basket behavior


Result: better drawdown control, cleaner exits, and more consistent behavior.


✅ 3) Dynamic Lot Sizing (Capital-Aware)


Auto sizing adapts exposure based on:

  • Balance or Equity

  • Capital Allocation mode (Fixed USD or % Equity)

  • Margin & headroom protection


This makes sizing proportional and more realistic for investors.


✅ 4) Capital & Margin Protection (Exposure Control)


Built-in guards to avoid overloading the account:

  • margin cap enforcement

  • free margin checks

  • risk auto-reduction during drawdown stages


✅ 5) Daily Profit / Loss Guard (Including Floating)


The EA can stop trading after hitting daily profit or loss limits, including floating PnL (optional), to prevent “giving back” wins.


✅ 6) AI Session Memory (Soft / Hard)


Learns which trading hours historically perform better:

  • Hard mode: blocks weak hours

  • Soft mode: reduces lot size during weak hours


✅ 7) Weekly Adaptive Tuning (Safe)


Small, limited adjustments based on recent performance:

  • no curve fitting

  • no aggressive optimization

  • capped tuning ranges for stability

Clean & Safe Architecture


✔ No martingale

✔ No high-risk recovery behavior

✔ No news trading

✔ No external web requests

✔ Fully self-contained logic

✔ Designed for controlled exposure and capital safety

Recommended Markets

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Silver (XAGUSD)

  • Indices

  • Major Forex pairs


Runs on one symbol per chart (not auto multi-symbol).

Platform & Account Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5

  • Hedging account recommended

  • Recommended capital: $10,000+

  • VPS recommended for stability and execution reliability

Ideal For


✔ Traders managing serious capital

✔ Investors seeking controlled exposure

✔ Users who value disciplined exits and protection layers

✔ Traders who understand basket systems and risk management


Not For


✘ Small accounts

✘ “High-risk grid / martingale” seekers

✘ Users who want “set & forget” without understanding risk

Risk Disclaimer


Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in partial or total loss of capital.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This Expert Advisor does not promise profits and should be tested on a demo account before live use.



✅ “How to Start (Quick Setup)”

  • Attach EA to one chart (example: XAUUSD M5/M15)

  • Enable AutoTrading

  • Use default settings first, then adjust UnitUSD / TPPerUnit based on your account size


✅ “Transparency line”


This EA focuses on risk control first, then profit — designed to survive volatility rather than chase unrealistic returns.


✅ “Investor-friendly line”


Built for traders who prefer controlled exposure + measurable limits over aggressive strategies.


Другие продукты этого автора
Trading Room Indicator
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Индикаторы
TR CPR Full Lines Pivot — Full Pivot Range Indicator A professional indicator that automatically plots CPR (Central Pivot Range) levels on Daily (D1) or H4 timeframe , with clean lines and structured targets ( TP1 – TP3 ) for both upside and downside. It helps you identify clear BUY / SELL zones , with smart alerts when price touches or breaks key levels. Features: Automatic CPR calculation from previous Daily or H4 candle. Clean lines for BUY / SELL / PP (Pivot) . TP1 – TP3 targets displayed
TR Liquidity Map Pro
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Индикаторы
TR-LMP Pro — Smart Auto-Mapped Liquidity Zones TR-LMP Pro is an institutional-grade liquidity mapping indicator that automatically detects high-value liquidity levels above and below price, highlights buy-side and sell-side liquidity zones, and visualizes liquidity intensity using a clean, professional, non-retail display. Instead of manually guessing key levels, TR-LMP Pro reveals where price is most likely to target, sweep, reverse, or continue — giving traders a smarter and more objective w
TR Basket AI Pro
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Эксперты
TR BASKET AI – Capital Protection Grid System (Professional Edition) A professional basket trading system designed for capital-based accounts. Focused on risk control, profit protection, and institutional-style trade management . TR BASKET AI is a professional-grade basket trading system built for traders and investors who prioritize capital protection, controlled drawdown, and structured risk management over aggressive speculation. This system is not designed for small or high-risk account
TR cpr
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Индикаторы
TR CPR Pivots – Professional Daily Levels TR CPR Pivots is a professional technical indicator that automatically calculates Central Pivot Range (CPR) and Daily Pivot Levels based on the previous day’s High, Low, and Close . Designed for clean charts, precision trading, and EA compatibility, this indicator delivers accurate institutional-style levels widely used by professional traders across Forex, indices, metals, and crypto. Key Features Automatic Central Pivot Range (PV / TC / BC) D
TR Wallmap
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Индикаторы
TR WALLMAP Institutional Wall & Heatmap Confirmation Indicator (MT4) What is TR WALLMAP? TR WALLMAP is a professional market reaction & confirmation indicator designed to visually expose hidden liquidity walls , price absorption , and high-impact reaction zones . This tool is not a signal generator and not an auto-trader . It works as a confirmation engine that helps traders validate entries using institutional behavior logic . If you trade around levels, pivots, liquidity, or reversa
Trading Room Indcator
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Индикаторы
Trading Room Indicator is a professional market-structure tool built to give traders a clear, complete trading framework — combining CPR levels, dynamic targets, and trend direction in one clean view. Instead of guessing direction or overloading the chart with indicators, Trading Room Indicator focuses on what actually matters : levels, direction, and potential price expansion. What This Indicator Provides CPR Structure BUY level SELL level Pivot Point (PP) Designed to highlight equilibrium
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв