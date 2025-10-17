AZ Mini ATR Indicator





By popular demand, I've created a miniature version of the ATR indicator. In addition to its basic functions, such as calculating the average ATR based on specified parameters, it can change the color of a bar depending on how far the price has already moved. If the price has moved more than 110% of its average ATR, the bar turns red; if it has moved up to 80%, the bar turns green. The colors and parameters that influence the color change are configurable. This feature can also be disabled.