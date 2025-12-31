EmaSuperRealtimeIntent

EMA Intent Engine is a next-move market intelligence indicator designed to answer one question most traders struggle with: what is the market most likely to do next? Instead of lagging EMA crossovers or buy/sell arrows, it analyzes how price behaves around EMA—body vs wick dominance, reaction strength, follow-through quality, compression, and volatility context—to classify market intent into clear states such as genuine trend acceptance, fake or mechanical trends, liquidity traps, mean-reversion zones, compression before expansion, and real regime shifts, each with a confidence score and guidance on what to expect and what not to expect; it is non-repainting, works on any market or timeframe, avoids signal spam and hindsight bias, and is built as a decision-assist layer that helps traders filter bad trades, avoid late entries, and trade only when the market shows real commitment rather than misleading EMA behavior.

