Winning candle

Overview: Unlock the potential of the 15:00 UTC market volatility with the Winning Hour Gold Indicator. Specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD), this powerful tool is designed to capture high-probability moves during one of the most liquid hours of the trading day. Whether you are a day trader or a scalper, this indicator simplifies your decision-making process by defining clear zones and entry points.

"Always set the time to the New York Stock Exchange opening."

Key Features:

  • Gold-Specific Algorithm: Optimized exclusively for the unique volatility of XAUUSD.

  • Automated Range Mapping: Instantly plots the High/Low range of the 15:00 UTC candle, creating a visual "Action Zone" (Rectangle) on your chart.

  • The timing coincides with the New York opening bell

  • Smart Entry Signals: Generates precise Buy and Sell alerts based on price action.

  • Dynamic Strategy Adaptation: Includes built-in logic to handle different market conditions based on volatility (pips range).

How It Works (The Strategy):

The indicator follows a disciplined approach to ensure capital preservation:

  • Targeting: Default 50-pip TP and 50-pip SL for a balanced Risk/Reward ratio.

  • Volatility Logic:

    • High Volatility (>250 Pips): Targets entries at the range boundaries for mean reversion or expansion.

    • Low Volatility (≤200 Pips): Focuses on breakout momentum, guiding you to trade in the direction of the trend.

  • Trade Management: Built-in "One Win a Day" logic—if the target is hit, the session is successfully closed.

Recommended Setup:

  • Asset: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Timeframe: 15-Minute (M15) for optimal accuracy.

  • Trading Hours: Starts at 15:00 UTC.

Trade Smart

Risk Disclaimer: Trading Gold and financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly.
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
지표
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
지표
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
지표
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
지표
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
지표
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
지표
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator 울프 웨이브(Wolf Waves) 발견하기 - 귀하의 궁극적인 거래 도구! 어떤 시간 프레임에서든 울프 웨이브를 쉽게 찾을 수 있는 강력한 도구를 찾고 계신가요? 더 이상 찾을 필요가 없습니다! 저희의 울프 웨이브 인디케이터는 이 작업을 쉽게 해내며, 여기서 왜 귀하에게 완벽한지 설명하겠습니다: 주요 기능: 자동 감지: 우리의 울프 웨이브 인디케이터는 복잡한 알고리즘을 사용하여 키 포인트를 자동으로 찾아 차트에 해당 선을 그립니다. 수동으로 패턴을 찾아 다니는 번거로움을 이제 더 이상 느낄 필요가 없습니다. 사용자 친화성: 이 인디케이터는 사용하기 간단하게 설계되어 있어 경험이 풍부한 트레이더든 울프 웨이브에 처음 접하는
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
지표
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
True Super Arrows
Muhammed Emin Ugur
지표
True Super Arrows is a powerful and versatile indicator that can help you identify and trade profitable trends. The indicator uses a combination of technical indicators to generate arrows that point to the direction of the trend. Features: Multiple trend identification methods:   The indicator uses a combination of moving averages, trend lines, and other indicators to identify trends. Accurate trend direction:   The indicator uses a variety of techniques to ensure that the arrows are pointing in
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
지표
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
지표
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
지표
소개       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   차트 시장 동향에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공하도록 설계된 Heiken Ashi 양초는 노이즈를 필터링하고 잘못된 신호를 제거하는 기능으로 유명합니다. 혼란스러운 가격 변동에 작별을 고하고 더 매끄럽고 신뢰할 수 있는 차트 표현을 만나보세요. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO를 정말 독특하게 만드는 것은 전통적인 촛대 데이터를 읽기 쉬운 색상 막대로 변환하는 혁신적인 공식입니다. 빨간색과 녹색 막대는 각각 약세와 강세 추세를 우아하게 강조하여 잠재적 진입점과 퇴장점을 매우 정확하게 파악할 수 있습니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전:       여기를 클릭하세요 이 놀라운 지표는 다음과 같은 몇 가지 주요 이점을 제공합니다. 선명도 향상: Heiken Ashi 바는 가격 변동을 완화하여 시장 추세를 보다 명확하게 나타내므로 유리한 거래 기회를 쉽게 식별할 수 있습니다.
Trend Line Map Pro
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.5 (16)
지표
트렌드 라인 맵 표시기는 트렌드 스크리너 표시기의 애드온입니다. Trend screener (Trend Line Signals)에 의해 생성된 모든 신호에 대한 스캐너로 작동합니다. Trend Screener Indicator 기반의 Trend Line Scanner입니다. Trend Screener Pro 표시기가 없으면 Trend Line Map Pro가 작동하지 않습니다. MQL5 블로그에 액세스하여 추세선 지도 표시기의 무료 버전을 다운로드할 수 있습니다. Metatrader Tester 제한 없이 구매하기 전에 사용해 보십시오. :   여기를 클릭하세요 1. 쉽게 얻을 수 있는 이점 통화 및 시간 프레임을 기반으로 매수 및 매도 신호를 표시합니다. 차트에 화살표가 나타난 이후 가격이 몇 핍 증가 또는 감소했는지 평가하십시오. ( 트렌드 스크리너 표시기 화살표 ) 신호의 타이밍을 표시합니다. 구매 및 판매 알림에 대한 다중 기간 및 다중 통화 알림 받기. 2. 추세
MACD Color for GOLD
Chitipat Changsamrit
지표
MACD Color for GOLD  Use for looking moving-way of graph and checking will be buy or sell  Easy for looking by see the color of trand. Red is down / Blue is up.  Can to use it with every time-frame by 1. Long Trade : Use it with time-frame H1 /  H4 /  Daily  2.Short Trade : Use it with  time-frame  M5 / M15  / M 30 /  H1 and you can see when you will open or close the orders by see this indicator by well by see signal line cut with color line again in opposite. and you can use this indicator for
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
지표
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
R Scalper Arrows
Rwy Ksyby
지표
R Scalper 화살표 표시기는 통화 쌍에 대해 읽기 쉬운 구매 및 판매 신호 화살표를 제공합니다. 단기 추세를 예측하는 데 좋습니다. 위쪽 화살표는 쌍이 단기 상승 추세에 있음을 나타냅니다. 아래쪽 화살표는 쌍이 단기 하락 추세에 있음을 나타냅니다. 장기 거래의 경우 손절매를 핍 아래에 두십시오. 짧은 거래의 경우 핍을 통해 손절매를 설정하십시오. 나는 함께 간다 이 지표는 단순 이동 평균 및 지수 이동 평균과 같은 외환 지표를 따르는 장기 추세와 함께 사용할 수 있습니다. 추세 추종 지표가 나타내는 추세 방향으로만 거래하십시오. 기본 거래 신호 R Scalper Arrows 표시기 신호는 해석하기 쉽고 다음과 같습니다. 거래 매수 – 차트에 보라색 위쪽 화살표가 나타나면 매수 거래를 시작하세요. 매도 거래 – 차트에 보라색 아래쪽 화살표가 나타나면 매도 거래가 시작됩니다. 거래 종료 – 반대 신호에 따라 거래를 종료하거나 자신의 종료 방법을 사용하십시오. 특징
Dynamic Trading Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
"다이내믹 트레이딩 오실레이터"는 MT4를 위한 효율적인 맞춤형 암호화폐/외환 지표입니다! - 차세대 오실레이터 - 사용 방법은 그림을 참조하세요. - 다이내믹 트레이딩 오실레이터는 적응형 과매수/과매수 영역을 제공합니다. - 오실레이터는 동적인 과매수/과매수 영역에서 정확한 진입 시점을 찾는 보조 도구입니다. - 과매도 값: 파란색 선 아래, 과매수 값: 빨간색 선 위. - 이 지표는 가격 변동 패턴과도 결합하기 좋습니다. - 표준 오실레이터보다 훨씬 정확합니다. 적합한 시간대: M30, H1, H4, D1, W1. - PC 및 모바일 알림 기능 제공. ............................................................................................................... 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다.
Professional Level
Yaroslav Varankin
지표
indicator for trading binary options and forex trading. The indicator does not redraw the readings. when trading binary options, testing was performed. This indicator showed the good results correct predictions. Under these conditions, the eur / usd m1 chart, when a signal appears, the transaction opens in the direction indicated by the indicator for 5 candles, then the truth is (5 minutes since in us the 1-minute chart of a candlestick is 1 minute) the result was. When trading in the forex m
MACD Intraday Trend PRO MT4
JETINVEST
지표
MACD Intraday Trend PRO는 1960년대 Gerald Appel이 만든 원본 MACD를 개조하여 개발한 지표입니다. 수년간의 거래를 통해 MACD의 매개변수를 피보나치 비율로 변경함으로써 추세 움직임의 연속성을 더 잘 표현함으로써 가격 추세의 시작과 끝을 보다 효율적으로 감지할 수 있다는 것이 관찰되었습니다. 가격 추세를 감지하는 효율성으로 인해 상단과 하단의 차이를 매우 명확하게 식별하여 거래 기회를 더 잘 활용할 수도 있습니다. 특징 표시기 MACD Intraday Trend PRO는 모든 통화 쌍, 모든 시간대 및 Renko 차트에서 작동합니다. 5가지 모드를 선택하여 추세 감지 속도를 설정할 수 있습니다. 가장 빠른 빠른 정상 느린 가장 느림 자원 6개의 구성 가능한 경고가 있습니다. MACD는 신호 라인에서 후퇴 MACD가 신호선을 넘다 MACD는 레벨 0을 교차 신호선이 레벨 0을 넘습니다. MACD 변경 트렌드 색상 신호선 변경 TREND 색상
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
지표
SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드:
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
지표
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Gold Bricks FX Gold
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Gold Bricks FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $300
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
"다이나믹 스캘핑 오실레이터"는 MT4를 위한 고급 맞춤형 암호화폐/외환 지표이자 효율적인 트레이딩 도구입니다! - 차세대 오실레이터 - 사용 방법은 그림을 참조하세요. - 다이나믹 스캘핑 오실레이터는 적응형 과매도/과매수 영역을 제공합니다. - 오실레이터는 동적인 과매도/과매수 영역에서 정확한 진입 시점을 찾는 보조 도구입니다. - 과매도 값: 녹색선 아래, 과매수 값: 주황색선 위. - 이 지표는 가격 변동 패턴과도 결합하기 좋습니다. - 일반 오실레이터보다 훨씬 정확합니다. 적합한 시간대: M30, H1, H4, D1, W1. - PC 및 모바일 알림 기능 제공. .......................................................................... 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다.
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
지표
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
SuperTrend MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
지표
KT SuperTrend is a modified version of the classic SuperTrend indicator with new useful features. Whether its Equities, Futures, and Forex, the beginners' traders widely use the Supertrend indicator.  Buy Signal: When price close above the supertrend line. Sell Signal: When price close below the supertrend line. Features A multi-featured SuperTrend coded from scratch. Equipped with a multi-timeframe scanner. The last signal direction and entry price showed on the chart. All kinds of MetaTrader
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
지표
KT Renko Patterns는 렌코 차트를 벽돌 하나하나 분석하여, 전 세계 다양한 금융 시장에서 트레이더들이 자주 사용하는 유명한 차트 패턴들을 찾아냅니다. 시간 기반 차트와 비교하면, 렌코 차트는 시각적으로 단순하고 깔끔하여 패턴 중심의 트레이딩이 훨씬 쉽게 가능합니다. KT Renko Patterns에는 다양한 렌코 패턴이 포함되어 있으며, 이 중 상당수는 Prashant Shah의 저서 『Profitable Trading with Renko Charts』에서 자세히 설명되어 있습니다. KT Renko Patterns 인디케이터를 기반으로 한 100% 자동화된 EA는 여기에서 이용할 수 있습니다 - KT Renko Patterns EA . 기능 소개 최대 8개의 명확한 렌코 패턴을 거래할 수 있어, 혼동 없이 신뢰도 높은 트레이딩이 가능합니다. 객관성을 제공하기 위해 각 패턴에는 손절선과 피보나치 목표가 함께 제공됩니다. KT Renko Patterns는 각 패턴의 정
Multi MACD
Vladimir Pokora
지표
This tool monitors MACD indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of
Advanced Stochastic Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
4.56 (16)
지표
Advanced Stochastic Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely mann
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
지표
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
지표
Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
MACD Trend Break
Manoj Kumar Sharma
지표
고급 추세 필터링 및 경고 표시 기능이 있는 MACD 오실레이터. 추세를 결정하고 약한 추세는 걸러지고 추세의 새로운 강점이 표시됩니다. MACD 오실레이터는 모든 시간대와 모든 기호(통화, 지수, 오일, 금속, 주식, 옵션, 오프라인 renko 차트)에서 작동합니다. 1. 사용자는 MACD 값을 변경할 수 있습니다. 2. 최소 MACD 레벨 필터, 3. 나누기 값은 차트에서 추세 변경 표시가 필요한 검정력 비율을 필터링합니다. 4. 버퍼 값에는 추세가 변경된 후 경고 신호를 보내기 위해 추가 Macd 값 이동을 제공하는 추가 필터가 있습니다. 5. 경고 추가 메시지 팝업에 대해 True 또는 False를 선택할 수 있습니다. 이 버전은 모든 차트에서 MACD의 다양한 레벨 확인을 사용하여 추세가 변경되는 거래 진입 신호용입니다. 거래 종료의 경우 사용자는 필요에 따라 거래 종료를 위해 자신의 후행 손절매를 사용할 수 있습니다. 권장되는 차트 기간은 H1, H4, D1 및 renk
