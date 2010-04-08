Jvh News Stopper

XAUUSD News Filter EA

Product Overview

XAUUSD News Filter is a sophisticated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to protect your trading capital during high-impact news events. Specifically developed for gold (XAUUSD) trading, this EA automatically detects upcoming USD news events and temporarily blocks trading activity during volatile periods, helping you avoid unexpected slippage and dangerous market conditions.

Key Features

1. Automated News Detection

Real-time News Feed : Fetches live economic calendar data directly from ForexFactory via secure proxy

Smart Filtering : Configurable impact levels (High/Medium/Low) with default focus on high-impact USD news

Automatic Updates: Updates news data hourly to ensure accuracy

2. Trading Protection System

Pre-News Protection : Blocks new trades 3 minutes before scheduled news (configurable)

Post-News Protection : Maintains protection 3 minutes after news release (configurable)

Selective Blocking : Blocks new market orders during news windows Blocks pending order placements Option to allow/disallow trade closures during news



3. Visual Dashboard

Live Status Display : Real-time news status directly on your chart

Color-Coded Indicators : Red/Green visual alerts for news status

Event Markers : Visual markers on chart showing upcoming news events

Impact Color Coding: Red (High), Orange (Medium), Yellow (Low)

4. Multi-Expert Compatibility

Global Variable System : Other EAs can read the news status through global variables

Seamless Integration : Works alongside your existing trading systems

External Control: Provides functions that other EAs can call to check news status

Technical Specifications

System Requirements

Platform : MetaTrader 4

Broker Requirements : Standard account with USD-based gold (XAUUSD)

Network : Internet connection for news updates

Permissions: WebRequest enabled in MT4 settings

Input Parameters

News Settings

MinutesBefore : Minutes before news to pause trading (default: 3)

MinutesAfter : Minutes after news to pause trading (default: 3)

IncludeHigh : Filter high-impact news (default: true)

IncludeMedium : Filter medium-impact news (default: false)

IncludeLow : Filter low-impact news (default: false)

NewsCurrency : Currency to monitor (default: USD)

UpdateIntervalHours : Update news every N hours (default: 1)

Trading Control

BlockNewTrades : Block new trades during news (default: true)

AllowCloseTrades : Allow closing trades during news (default: false)

BlockNewPending : Block new pending orders during news (default: true)

SendNotifications : Send push notifications (default: true)

ShowVisuals : Show visual indicators on chart (default: true)

How It Works

News Detection Process

Data Collection: EA connects to secure proxy (nfs.faireconomy.media) for ForexFactory data XML Parsing: Processes XML calendar data to extract USD news events Time Calculation: Converts event times to broker GMT time Window Creation: Creates protection windows based on user settings

Trading Protection Logic

Normal Trading : All trading activities allowed

News Window Active : New market orders blocked Pending orders blocked Trade closures blocked (configurable)

Post-News: Automatic resumption of normal trading

Visual Feedback System

Chart Comment : Shows GMT time, news status, and next update time

Status Label : Right-upper corner indicator ("NEWS ACTIVE"/"TRADING ACTIVE")

Event Arrows: Visual markers for upcoming news events on chart

Installation & Setup

Quick Installation

Copy the .mq4 file to MT4's Experts folder Restart MT4 or refresh Navigator Drag EA onto XAUUSD chart Configure settings as needed Enable auto-trading

Required Configuration

plaintext Tools → Options → Expert Advisors: ☑ Allow DLL imports ☑ Allow WebRequest for listed URLs Add: https://nfs.faireconomy.media/

Use Cases

For Manual Traders

Acts as a safety net to prevent accidental trading during news

Provides visual warnings about upcoming volatility

Helps maintain trading discipline

For Automated Systems

Protects EAs from trading during dangerous news periods

Compatible with any existing EA through global variables

Prevents strategy violations during high-impact events

For Risk Management

Essential for FTMO/Funded Account challenges

Protects against news-related drawdown

Maintains consistency in trading approach

Benefits

Capital Protection

Avoid Slippage : Prevents orders during high-spread periods

Stop Loss Protection : Avoids stop loss triggers from news spikes

Drawdown Control: Limits exposure to unpredictable volatility

Time Efficiency

Automated Monitoring : No need to watch economic calendar

24/7 Operation : Works across all time zones

Smart Updates: Hourly news refresh keeps data current

Professional Features

MT4 Integration : Native MQL4 code with no external DLLs

Customizable Settings : Fine-tune protection to your strategy

Reliable Operation: Robust error handling and recovery

Ideal For

Account Types

FTMO/Funded Accounts : Critical for challenge compliance

Prop Firm Traders : Protects firm capital during news

Retail Traders: All account sizes from micro to standard

Trading Styles

Swing Traders : Avoid news-induced reversals

Day Traders : Skip volatile news periods

Scalpers: Prevent trades during high-spread windows

Experience Levels

Beginners : Automated protection while learning

Intermediate : Enhanced risk management tool

Professionals: Essential for systematic trading

Technical Support

Code Quality : Well-commented, clean MQL4 code

Error Handling : Comprehensive error detection and reporting

Logging : Detailed print statements for debugging

Updates: Regular compatibility updates for MT4 platform

Why Choose XAUUSD News Filter?

Gold-Specific Design

Unlike generic news filters, this EA is specifically optimized for XAUUSD:

USD news focus (primary gold driver)

Appropriate volatility windows for gold

Gold-specific timezone considerations

FTMO-Approved Approach

No Trade Modifications : Doesn't modify or close existing trades

Transparent Operation : Clear visual indicators of status

Compliance Friendly: Works within prop firm rules

Proven Methodology

Based on professional trader practices

Tested across multiple market conditions

Refined through real trading experience

Risk Disclaimer

This EA is a risk management tool, not a trading system. It does not guarantee profits or prevent all losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use at your own risk.

