TCM Breakeven Calculator Pro is the ultimate utility for professional traders. It automatically calculates the Weighted Average Entry Price for all your open positions on the current symbol. It draws a clear line on the chart and displays a smart dashboard panel showing exactly where you need the price to go to exit with $0.00 loss.

Key Features:

Zero Lag: Built with high-speed event handling. Updates instantly on every tick and trade modification.

Smart Dashboard: Displays the exact Average Price & Total Volume in a clean, modern panel.

Dynamic Positioning: You can snap the dashboard to any of the 4 chart corners (Top-Left, Top-Right, Bottom-Left, Bottom-Right).

Auto-Stacking: If you have both Buy and Sell trades, the panels stack neatly (Buy always sits above Sell) for easy reading.

Auto-Hide: The dashboard automatically hides itself when there are no open trades, keeping your chart clean.

Visual Customization: Full control over line styles, colors, and dashboard backgrounds to match your chart theme.

Input Settings:

Visual Controls: Toggle Lines or Labels ON/OFF.

Line Settings: Customize the Line Style (Dash/Solid/Dot), Width, and specific Colors for Buy vs Sell lines.

Badge/Label Settings: Display Corner: Choose your preferred screen corner. Colors: Customize background colors for Buy/Sell badges. Text: Adjust font color and size.



How It Works:

Drag & Drop the indicator onto your chart. Open a trade. The Breakeven Line and Smart Dashboard appear instantly. Add more positions. The line automatically adjusts to the new weighted average price. Close all trades. The indicator automatically hides itself.

Note: This tool calculates based on Price and Volume. It does not include Swap or Commission fees in the calculation.