TCM Breakeven Calculator Pro

TCM Breakeven Calculator Pro is the ultimate utility for professional traders. It automatically calculates the Weighted Average Entry Price for all your open positions on the current symbol. It draws a clear line on the chart and displays a smart dashboard panel showing exactly where you need the price to go to exit with  $0.00 loss.

Key Features:

  • Zero Lag: Built with high-speed event handling. Updates instantly on every tick and trade modification.

  • Smart Dashboard: Displays the exact Average Price & Total Volume in a clean, modern panel.

  • Dynamic Positioning: You can snap the dashboard to any of the 4 chart corners (Top-Left, Top-Right, Bottom-Left, Bottom-Right).

  • Auto-Stacking: If you have both Buy and Sell trades, the panels stack neatly (Buy always sits above Sell) for easy reading.

  • Auto-Hide: The dashboard automatically hides itself when there are no open trades, keeping your chart clean.

  • Visual Customization: Full control over line styles, colors, and dashboard backgrounds to match your chart theme.

Input Settings:

  • Visual Controls: Toggle Lines or Labels ON/OFF.

  • Line Settings: Customize the Line Style (Dash/Solid/Dot), Width, and specific Colors for Buy vs Sell lines.

  • Badge/Label Settings:

    • Display Corner: Choose your preferred screen corner.

    • Colors: Customize background colors for Buy/Sell badges.

    • Text: Adjust font color and size.

How It Works:

  1. Drag & Drop the indicator onto your chart.

  2. Open a trade. The  Breakeven Line and  Smart Dashboard appear instantly.

  3. Add more positions. The line automatically adjusts to the new weighted average price.

  4. Close all trades. The indicator automatically hides itself.

Note: This tool calculates based on Price and Volume. It does not include Swap or Commission fees in the calculation.

추천 제품
Big Trend Signal
Harun Celik
지표
Big Trend Signal   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you can ge
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
지표
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
지표
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
지표
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
지표
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
Gvs Undefeated Trend System
Harun Celik
지표
Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
Forex Gump Trend
Andrey Kozak
지표
Forex Gump Trend is a universal indicator for highly effective determination of the trend direction. If you identify the trend correctly, this is 95% of trading success, because you will be able to open trades in the direction of the price movement and benefit from it. The Forex Gump Trend indicator helps traders with a high degree of efficiency to determine the current trend direction, as well as trend reversal points. The direction of the trend is shown by colored lines on the chart, and the
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
지표
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
MA Crosses PRO MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
지표
MA CROSSES PRO MT4는 이동 평균 십자 화살표 표시기입니다. 표시기 매개변수는 직관적인 이름을 가지며 각 라인은 별도로 구성됩니다. 표시기는 화살표를 표시하고, 신호음을 울리고, 이동 단말기 및 전자 메일로 알림을 전송하여 신호를 보낼 수 있습니다. 표시기는 다시 그리지 않습니다 촛불이 닫힐 때만 신호를 보냅니다. 스캘핑에 탁월 모든 쌍 및 모든 시간대에서 작동 시간 프레임이 오래될수록 신호가 더 좋습니다. 모든 거래 전략과 애드온으로 호환됩니다. 옵션: FASTER_MA - 빠르게 움직이는 기간; FASTER_MA_METHOD - 빠르게 이동하는 평균화 방법. FASTER_MA_PRICE - 중고 가격; FASTER_MA_SHIFT - 시프트; SLOWER_MA - 느리게 움직이는 기간; SLOWER_MA_METHOD - 느린 이동 평균 방법. SLOWER_MA_PRICE - 중고 가격; SLOWER_MA_SHIFT - 시프트; ALERT - 대화 상자를
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
지표
소개       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   차트 시장 동향에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공하도록 설계된 Heiken Ashi 양초는 노이즈를 필터링하고 잘못된 신호를 제거하는 기능으로 유명합니다. 혼란스러운 가격 변동에 작별을 고하고 더 매끄럽고 신뢰할 수 있는 차트 표현을 만나보세요. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO를 정말 독특하게 만드는 것은 전통적인 촛대 데이터를 읽기 쉬운 색상 막대로 변환하는 혁신적인 공식입니다. 빨간색과 녹색 막대는 각각 약세와 강세 추세를 우아하게 강조하여 잠재적 진입점과 퇴장점을 매우 정확하게 파악할 수 있습니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전:       여기를 클릭하세요 이 놀라운 지표는 다음과 같은 몇 가지 주요 이점을 제공합니다. 선명도 향상: Heiken Ashi 바는 가격 변동을 완화하여 시장 추세를 보다 명확하게 나타내므로 유리한 거래 기회를 쉽게 식별할 수 있습니다.
Binary Trading Metro Station
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
메트로 역": 성공적인 자동 거래로의 길 "메트로 역"은 첨단 기법과 지능적인 알고리즘의 교차점에서 작동하는 선두주의적인 MT4 자동 거래 신호로, 정밀 거래의 세계로 진입할 수 있습니다. "메트로 역"은 이동 평균(MA), 상대 강도 지수(RSI), 스토캐스틱 오실레이터, 모멘텀 및 평균 방향 지수(ADX)의 힘을 활용하여 웰 인포메드 거래 신호를 생성합니다. 이는 지도를 찾는 초보 트레이더와 거래 과정을 간소화하려는 숙련된 트레이더 모두를 위해 설계되었습니다. "메트로 역"의 기능 핵심에는 이러한 중요한 기술적 지표를 결합하는 독특한 전략이 있으며, 데이터 기반 인사이트의 조화로운 수렴을 야기합니다. 이동 평균은 기본적인 트렌드 분석을 제공하며, 시장 소음을 걸러내고 가격 움직임의 실제 방향을 드러냅니다. 시장이 과매수 상태인지 과매도 상태인지 판단함으로써 RSI와 스토캐스틱 오실레이터는 가능한 반전이나 계속에 대한 예측을 돕는 추가적인 확증 수준을 제공합니다. 한편 모멘텀은 "
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
지표
VR Cub 은 고품질 진입점을 얻는 지표입니다. 이 지표는 수학적 계산을 용이하게 하고 포지션 진입점 검색을 단순화하기 위해 개발되었습니다. 지표가 작성된 거래 전략은 수년 동안 그 효율성을 입증해 왔습니다. 거래 전략의 단순성은 초보 거래자라도 성공적으로 거래할 수 있다는 큰 장점입니다. VR Cub은 포지션 개시 지점과 이익 실현 및 손절매 목표 수준을 계산하여 효율성과 사용 편의성을 크게 높입니다. 간단한 거래 규칙을 이해하려면 아래 전략을 사용한 거래 스크린샷을 살펴보세요. 설정, 세트 파일, 데모 버전, 지침, 문제 해결 등은 다음에서 얻을 수 있습니다. [블로그] 다음에서 리뷰를 읽거나 작성할 수 있습니다. [링크] 버전 [MetaTrader 5] 진입점 계산 규칙 포지션 개설 진입점을 계산하려면 VR Cub 도구를 마지막 최고점에서 마지막 최저점까지 늘려야 합니다. 첫 번째 지점이 두 번째 지점보다 빠른 경우, 거래자는 막대가 중간선 위에서 마감될 때까지 기다립니다
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
지표
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Banana Binary Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
지표
Promotion $66 lifetime for you. The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this
SystemBinaryM1
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
SystemBinaryM1 - a professional indicator for trading short-term binary options, is a complete, self-contained author's strategy for working in the binary options market. The unique algorithm for analyzing the foreign exchange market is based on the calculation of reference points on three different time periods M15, M5. M1. Thus, the indicator simultaneously analyzes the long-term, medium-term and short-term price behavior before issuing a signal. The indicator is set in the usual way and work
CyberZingFx Trend Reversal
Afsal Meerankutty
4.18 (17)
지표
NEW YEAR SPECIAL DISCOUNT RUNNING NOW 40% DISCOUNT Price slashed from $149 to $89 until 3rd Jan 2025 Indicator captures the trend reversals with no-repaint Buy and Sell Arrow signals. CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator - your go-to solution for accurate and reliable trend reversal signals. With its  advanced trading strategy , the indicator offers you Buy and Sell Arrow signals that do not repaint, making it a reliable tool for catching Swing Highs and Swing Lows in any market and any time fr
Trusty Strong Arrow
Muhammed Emin Ugur
지표
This    Trusty Strong Arrow     indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Fr
Signal Undefeated
Harun Celik
지표
Signal Undefeated   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you can g
Crazy Cloud MT4
Stefanus Nigel
지표
I make this indicator to help you for setting effective stoploss and getting more signals from following trends. This indicator helps to tell the trends and sideway, when 2 lines stand above of blue cloud, it means uptrend. When 2 lines stand above red cloud, it means down trend, the other else, it means sideway market. For taking order, you have to wait the arrows. You also need to see the cloud position, if the cloud's res, you have to wait the yellow arrow for selling order. If the cloud's bl
Spartan Mr Beast
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
El Asesor de Experto "Spartan Mr Beast" es una herramienta avanzada y robusta diseñada para traders que buscan capitalizar las oportunidades del mercado aprovechando los rechazos de precios. Este asesor se especializa en identificar y explotar los momentos en los que el mercado muestra una resistencia o soporte significativo, sugiriendo posibles reversiones o cambios de tendencia. Características Principales: Detección de Rechazos de Mercado : "Spartan Mr Beast" utiliza algoritmos de última gene
Special Candle MT4
Mahsa Farjami
지표
특별 캔들 당신은 성공적인 이치모쿠 전략을 사용하는 최고의 외환 지표 중 하나를 사용하고 싶습니까? 이치모쿠 전략에 기반한 멋진 지표를 사용할 수 있습니다. MT5 버전은 여기에 있습니다. 첫 번째 전략: 이 전략은 드물게 발생하는 유사한 강력한 교차점을 식별하는 것을 포함합니다. 이 전략에 가장 적합한 시간대는 30분 (30M)과 1시간 (H1)입니다. 30분 봉 차트에서 적합한 기호는 다음과 같습니다. • CAD/JPY • CHF/JPY • USD/JPY • NZD/JPY • AUD/JPY • EUR/USD • EUR/GBP 1시간 봉 차트에서 적합한 기호는 다음과 같습니다. • GBP/USD • GBP/NZD • GBP/AUD • USD/CAD • USD/CHF • USD/JPY • EUR/AUD 두 번째 전략: 이 전략은 추세와 같은 방향으로 발생한 강력한 텐쿤선과 기준선 교차를 식별하는 것을 포함합니다. 이 전략에 가장 적합한 시간대는 1분 (1M)에서 15분 (15M
FXTrader Ariel TakeProfit Stoploss Indicator
Ariel Capja
지표
This is the FXTraderariel-TakeProfit - Stop Loss Indicator . It provides you 3 potential Take Profits and 1 Stop Loss. These potential targets are computed based on several methods . The indicator can be used on every time frame, but we advise to use it on H1, H4 and D1. Especially if you are a novice trader. Pro Traders can also you use it for scalping in smaller time frames (M1, M5 and M15). This indicator is not a complete trading system. It doesn't provide you a Signal nor can predict the m
Diviner PRO
Andrei Sennikov
지표
Diviner PRO   Divine PRO indicator   is based on the random forest machine learning algorithm. This is my first standalone product. In this indicator, all calculations of price patterns and the formation of indicator trading signals is performed through 43x Trees. I chose this amount to keep the indicator deep in training and reduce the size of the indicator. DIVINE   indicator   - universal indicator, can work with the following:   EURUSD, USDCHF, GBPUSD . In the future I will conduct experimen
Fibonacci Swing Scalp Two
Andy Ismail
5 (3)
지표
This indicator is another variant of the famous powerful indicator Fibonacci-SS https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10136 but has different behaviour in placing Pending Order and TP Line. Automatically places Fibonacci retracement lines from the last highest and lowest visible bars on the chart with: An auto Pending Order (Buy/Sell). Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 is pivot point and Taking Profit 3 for extended reward opportunity. The best risk and reward ratio. Simple and powerful indicat
Naturu MT4
Ivan Stefanov
지표
“Naturu”는 자연의 대칭성을 알고리즘으로 활용하는 수동 인디케이터입니다. 간단한 전략과 숨겨진 지혜로 시장을 제패하세요! 인디케이터를 로드하면 위(Top)와 아래(Bottom) 두 개의 라인이 표시됩니다. 라인을 한 번 클릭해 활성화한 후, 이동하고 싶은 캔들 위를 클릭하면 그 위치로 이동합니다. 사용자가 고점과 저점을 지정하면, 인디케이터가 자동으로 계산합니다: 마젠타 색 영역: 상승(불) 세력과 하락(곰) 세력의 관심이 가장 가까워져서 지지/저항이 될 가능성이 큰 구간 회색 영역: 다음 관심 구간 아쿠아 색 실선: 상승 세력의 목표가 골드 색 실선: 하락 세력의 목표가 수동 인디케이터는 실시간 시장 상황과 개인의 직관에 따라 레벨을 자유롭게 조정할 수 있는 완전한 제어력과 유연성을 제공합니다. 직접 가격 움직임을 분석함으로써 지지·저항과 패턴 형성을 본질적으로 이해할 수 있습니다. 인간의 판단을 통해 자동 시스템이 놓치거나 오해하기 쉬운 ‘노이즈’를 걸러내어 잘못된 신호를
DveMashki
Iurii Tokman
지표
DveMashki   추세 방향의 지표인 지표는 가격 움직임의 평평한 부분도 고정합니다. 표시기 설정 설명: MaPeriod1 - 지표 계산을 위한 첫 번째 평균 기간입니다. MaPeriod2 - 지표 계산을 위한 두 번째 평균 기간입니다. MaMethod - 평균화 방법. 다음 열거형 값 중 하나일 수 있습니다. MODE_SMA - 단순 평균, MODE_EMA - 지수 평균, MODE_SMMA - 평활 평균, MODE_LWMA - 선형 가중 평균 MaPrice - 중고 가격. 열거형 값 중 하나일 수 있습니다. PRICE_CLOSE - 종가, PRICE_OPEN - 시가, PRICE_HIGH - 기간의 최고 가격, PRICE_LOW - 기간의 최소 가격, PRICE_MEDIAN - 중간 가격, (높은 + 낮은) / 2, PRICE_TYPICAL - 일반 가격, ( 고가 + 저가 + 종가) / 3, PRICE_WEIGHTED - 가중 종가, (고가 + 저가 + 종가 + 종가) /
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
지표
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Signal Histogram MT4
Evgeny Belyaev
지표
Signal Histogram 은 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼에서 종가와 이동 평균을 비교하여 현재 추세를 시각적으로 파악하도록 설계된 신뢰할 수 있는 기술 지표입니다. 이 지표는 별도의 창에 히스토그램을 표시합니다. 녹색 막대는 가격이 평균보다 높음을, 빨간색 막대는 가격이 평균보다 낮거나 같음을 나타냅니다. 이러한 접근 방식을 통해 추세 방향을 신속하게 평가하고 잠재적인 반전 지점을 파악할 수 있습니다. 이 지표는 가격과 이동 평균의 교차점에서 거래 신호를 생성하므로 스캘핑 및 일중 거래에 특히 유용합니다. 모든 신호는 봉이 마감된 후에만 생성되므로 재표시되지 않으므로 안정성과 과거 데이터를 기반으로 객관적으로 성과를 평가할 수 있습니다. 정확성을 높이기 위해 Signal Histogram은 시간 필터를 사용합니다. 거래 세션 창을 사용자 지정하여 노이즈가 많은 기간을 제외하고 가장 활발한 시장 세그먼트에 집중할 수 있습니다. 따라서 이 지표는 특정 시간에 거래하는 것을 선호
Smart trends
Yvan Musatov
지표
Smart indicator Smart trend allows you to find the most likely trend reversal points. You will not find this indicator anywhere else. A simple but effective system for determining the forex trend. From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool. Works on all currency pairs, stocks, raw materials, cryptocurrencies. This is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. The alert system (alert, email notifications) will help you monitor several trading instrumen
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
지표
Gann Made Easy 는 mr.의 이론을 사용하여 최고의 거래 원칙을 기반으로 하는 전문적이고 사용하기 쉬운 Forex 거래 시스템입니다. W.D. 간. 이 표시기는 Stop Loss 및 Take Profit Levels를 포함하여 정확한 BUY 및 SELL 신호를 제공합니다. PUSH 알림을 사용하여 이동 중에도 거래할 수 있습니다. 거래 팁, 보너스, GANN MADE EA를 무료로 받으시려면 구매 후 저에게 연락주세요! 아마도 Gann 거래 방법에 대해 이미 여러 번 들었을 것입니다. 일반적으로 Gann의 이론은 초보자 거래자뿐만 아니라 이미 거래 경험이 있는 사람들에게도 매우 복잡한 것입니다. Gann의 거래 방식은 이론적으로 적용하기 쉽지 않기 때문입니다. 나는 그 지식을 연마하고 Forex 지표에 최고의 원칙을 적용하기 위해 몇 년을 보냈습니다. 표시기는 적용하기가 매우 쉽습니다. 차트에 첨부하고 간단한 거래 권장 사항을 따르기만 하면 됩니다. 지표는 지속적으로 시장
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
지표
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
지표
현재 20% 할인 ! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 대시보드 소프트웨어는 28개의 통화 쌍에서 작동합니다. 2가지 주요 지표(Advanced Currency Strength 28 및 Advanced Currency Impulse)를 기반으로 합니다. 전체 Forex 시장에 대한 훌륭한 개요를 제공합니다. 고급 통화 강도 값, 통화 이동 속도 및 모든(9) 시간대의 28 Forex 쌍에 대한 신호를 보여줍니다. 추세 및/또는 스캘핑 기회를 정확히 파악하기 위해 차트의 단일 지표를 사용하여 전체 시장을 볼 수 있을 때 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오! 잠재적인 거래를 식별하고 확인하면서 강력한 통화와 약한 통화를 더욱 쉽게 식별할 수 있도록 이 지표에 기능을 내장했습니다. 이 표시기는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 증가 또는 감소하는지 여부와 모든 시간대에서 수행되는 방식을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다. 추가된 새로운 기능은 현재 시장 조건 변화에 적응하는
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
지표
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
F-16 비행기 지표를 소개합니다. 이것은 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계된 최첨단 MT4 도구입니다. F-16 전투기의 비할 데 없는 속도와 정밀성에 영감을 받아이 지표는 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기술을 결합하여 금융 시장에서 압도적인 성능을 제공합니다. F-16 비행기 지표를 사용하면 실시간 분석을 제공하고 매우 정확한 거래 신호를 생성하여 경쟁을 앞서갈 수 있습니다. 다양한 자산 클래스에서 수익 기회를 식별하는 데 필요한 동적 기능을 갖추고 있어 확신을 가지고 정보에 근거한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스로 구성된 F-16 비행기 지표는 인기있는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼과 완벽하게 통합되어 원활하고 효율적인 거래 과정을 보장합니다. 초보자 트레이더든 경험 많은 전문가든 이 지표를 쉽게 사용자 정의하여 고유한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞출 수 있습니다. F-16 비행기 지표의 강력함을 경험해 보세요. 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 민첩하게 탐색하며
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
지표
Game Changer는 모든 금융 상품에 사용하도록 설계된 혁신적인 추세 지표로, 메타트레이더를 강력한 추세 분석기로 탈바꿈시켜 줍니다. 이 지표는 재작성이나 지연 현상이 발생하지 않습니다. 모든 시간대에서 작동하며 추세 파악을 지원하고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스톱 메커니즘으로 활용되고, 신속한 시장 반응을 위한 실시간 알림을 제공합니다. 숙련된 투자자, 전문가, 또는 우위를 점하려는 초보자 등 누구나 이 도구를 통해 자신감과 원칙을 바탕으로, 그리고 근본적인 추세 역학에 대한 명확한 이해를 바탕으로 거래할 수 있습니다. 구매 후 바로 연락 주시면 개인 보너스를 드립니다! 강력한 지지선과 추세 스캐너 지표를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 개인 메시지로 알려주세요 저는 텔레그램에서 EA나 특별 세트를 판매하지 않습니다. Mql5에서만 사용 가능하며, 세트 파일은 제 블로그에서만 볼 수 있습니다 . 사기꾼을 조심하시고 다른 사람에게서 세트를 구매하지 마세요 설정 추세
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
지표
M1 SNIPER 는 사용하기 쉬운 거래 지표 시스템입니다. M1 시간대에 맞춰 설계된 화살표 지표입니다. 이 지표는 M1 시간대 스캘핑을 위한 단독 시스템으로 사용할 수 있으며, 기존 거래 시스템의 일부로도 사용할 수 있습니다. 이 거래 시스템은 M1 시간대 거래용으로 특별히 설계되었지만, 다른 시간대에도 사용할 수 있습니다. 원래는 XAUUSD와 BTCUSD 거래를 위해 이 방법을 설계했지만, 다른 시장 거래에도 유용하다는 것을 알게 되었습니다. 이 지표의 신호는 추세 방향과 반대로 거래될 수 있습니다. 저는 지표의 신호를 활용하여 양방향으로 거래할 수 있도록 돕는 특별한 거래 기법을 알려드립니다. 이 방법은 특별한 동적 지지선과 저항선 가격 영역을 활용하는 것을 기반으로 합니다. 구매하시면 M1 SNIPER 화살표 지표를 바로 다운로드하실 수 있습니다. 또한, 아래 스크린샷에 표시된 Apollo Dynamic SR 지표는 M1 SNIPER 도구를 사용하는 모든 사용자에게 무료로
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
지표
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 차세대 외환 거래 도구. 현재 49% 할인. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator는 오랫동안 인기 있는 지표의 진화형으로, 세 가지의 힘을 하나로 결합했습니다. 고급 통화 Strength28 지표(695개 리뷰) + 고급 통화 IMPULSE with ALERT(520개 리뷰) + CS28 콤보 신호(보너스). 지표에 대한 자세한 정보 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 차세대 Strength 지표는 무엇을 제공합니까?  원래 지표에서 좋아했던 모든 것이 새로운 기능과 더 높은 정확도로 강화되었습니다. 주요 기능: 독점적인 통화 Strength 공식.  모든 시간대에 걸쳐 부드럽고 정확한 강도선. 추세와 정확한 진입을 식별하는 데 이상적입니다. 역동적인 시장 피보나치 수준(시장 피보나치).  이 지표에만 있는 고유한 기능. 가격 차트가 아닌 통화 강도에 피보나치가 적용됩니다.
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
지표
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
지표
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
지표
사전 지표       시장 반전 수준과 영역을 파악하여   가격이 해당 수준으로 되돌아올 때까지 기다렸다가 새로운 추세의 시작점에서 진입할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 즉, 추세의 끝에서 진입하는 것이 아닙니다. 그는 보여준다       반전 수준       시장이 방향 전환을 확인하고 추가적인 움직임을 형성하는 지점입니다. 이 지표는 차트를 다시 그릴 필요 없이 작동하며, 모든 금융 상품에 최적화되어 있고, 특정 금융 상품과 함께 사용할 때 최대의 잠재력을 발휘합니다.       트렌드 라인즈 프로       지시자. 모든 계측기에 적용 가능한 가역 구조 스캐너 모든 거래 상품을 자동으로 추적하고 모든 R-반전 패턴을 즉시 식별하여 LOGIC AI 신호가 이미 존재하는 위치와 기타 유용한 정보를 표시합니다. 로직 AI – 진입점을 표시해주는 도우미 시장 진입에 가장 적합한 시점을 판단하는 지능형 신호입니다. TPSproSYSTEM 알고리즘을 사용하여 가격 변동, 추세 및 주요 시장 참
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
지표
현재 26% 할인 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 지표는 우리가 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했기 때문에 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 쌍의 통화 강도를 읽을 수 있습니다! 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 그것이 첫 번째, 원본입니다! 쓸모없는 지망생 클론을 사지 마십시오. 더 스페셜  강력한 통화 모멘텀을 보여주는 하위 창의 화살표 GAP가 거래를 안내합니다! 기본 또는 호가 통화가 과매도/과매도 영역(외부 시장 피보나치 수준)에 있을 때 개별 차트의 기본 창에 경고 표시가 나타납니다. 통화 강도가 외부 범위에서 떨어질 때 풀백/반전 경고. 교차 패턴의 특별 경고 추세를 빠르게 볼 수 있는 다중 시간
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
지표
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
지표
시장의 두 가지 기본 원칙에 기반한 일중 전략. 알고리즘은 추가 필터를 사용하여 거래량 및 가격 파동 분석을 기반으로 합니다. 지표의 지능형 알고리즘은 두 가지 시장 요인이 하나로 결합될 때만 신호를 제공합니다. 지표는 더 높은 시간 프레임의 데이터를 사용하여 M1 차트에서 특정 범위의 파도를 계산합니다. 그리고 파동을 확인하기 위해 지표는 볼륨 분석을 사용합니다. 이 표시기는 준비된 거래 시스템입니다. 트레이더가 필요로 하는 모든 것은 신호를 따르는 것입니다. 또한 지표는 자신의 거래 시스템의 기초가 될 수 있습니다. 거래는 분 차트에서만 수행됩니다. 지표가 MTF 원리를 사용한다는 사실에도 불구하고 지표 알고리즘은 가능한 한 안정적입니다. 구매 후 반드시 저에게 편지를 보내주세요! 내 거래 설정 및 권장 사항을 공유하겠습니다!
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
지표
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
지표
MT5 버전은 여기에서 이용 가능합니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048 텔레그램 채널 & 그룹: https://t.me/bluedigitsfx V.I.P 그룹 접속: 유료 제품 구매 증빙을 메시지로 보내주세요 추천 브로커: https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — MT4용 강력한 반전 및 돌파 감지 시스템 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위한, 시장 구조 변화, 돌파 및 추세 반전을 쉽고 명확하게 감지할 수 있는 올인원 논리 재도색 방지(Non-Repaint) 인디케이터입니다. 이 인디케이터는 "123" 패턴을 따릅니다: 1단계: 잠재적 과매수/과매도 지점에서 큰 화살표로 새로운 고점 또는 저점을 식별 2단계: 구조가 깨졌음을 신호로 보내 추세 반전 가능성을 확인 3단계: 작은 화살표와 지지/저항 점으로 진입 신호를 확정 참고: 큰 화살표는 봉이 종료될
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
지표
소개       Quantum Breakout PRO   , 브레이크아웃 존 거래 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 지표! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발한   Quantum Breakout PRO는   혁신적이고 역동적인 브레이크아웃 영역 전략으로 거래 여정을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올리도록 설계되었습니다. Quantum Breakout Indicator는 5개의 이익 목표 영역이 있는 브레이크아웃 영역의 신호 화살표와 브레이크아웃 상자를 기반으로 한 손절 제안을 제공합니다. 초보자 거래자와 전문 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 중요한! 구매 후 설치 매뉴얼을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주십시오. 추천: 기간: M15 통화쌍: GBPJPY, EURJPY, USDJPY,NZDUSD, XAUUSD 계정 유형: 스프레드가 매우 낮은 ECN, Raw 또는 Razo
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
지표
다시 색을 칠하지 않고 거래에 진입할 수 있는 정확한 신호를 제공하는 MT4용 지표입니다. 외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수 등 모든 금융 자산에 적용할 수 있습니다. 매우 정확한 추정값을 제공하고 매수와 매도의 가장 좋은 시점을 알려줍니다. 하나의 시그널로 수익을 내는 지표의 예와 함께 비디오 (6:22)시청하십시오! 대부분의 거래자는 Entry Points Pro 지표의 도움으로 첫 거래 주 동안 트레이딩 결과를 개선합니다. 저희의   Telegram Group 을 구독하세요! Entry Points Pro 지표의 좋은점. 재도색이 없는 진입 신호 신호가 나타나고 확인되면(시그널 캔들이 완성된 경우) 신호는 더 이상 사라지지 않습니다. 여타 보조지표의 경우 신호를 표시한 다음 제거되기 때문에 큰 재정적 손실로 이어집니다. 오류 없는 거래 게시 알고리즘을 통해 트레이드(진입 또는 청산)를 할 이상적인 순간을 찾을 수 있으며, 이를 통해 이를 사용하는 모든 거래자의 성공률이
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
지표
트렌드 라인즈 프로       이 지표는 시장이 실제로 어떤 방향으로 전환되는지 파악하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 실제 추세 반전 지점과 주요 시장 참여자들이 다시 진입하는 지점을 보여줍니다. 보시다시피       BOS 라인       복잡한 설정이나 불필요한 노이즈 없이 더 높은 시간대의 추세 변화와 주요 레벨을 확인할 수 있습니다. 신호는 차트에 다시 그려지지 않고 캔들이 마감된 후에도 계속 표시됩니다. 지표가 보여주는 내용: 실제 변화       추세(BOS 라인) 한 번 신호가 나타나면 그 신호는 계속 유효합니다! 이는 신호를 발생시킨 후 변경될 수 있는 리페인팅 방식의 지표와 중요한 차이점입니다. 리페인팅 방식의 지표는 잠재적으로 자금 손실로 이어질 수 있습니다. 이제 더욱 높은 확률과 정확도로 시장에 진입할 수 있습니다. 또한 화살표가 나타난 후 목표가(익절)에 도달하거나 반전 신호가 나타날 때까지 캔들스틱 색상이 계속 바뀌는 기능도 있습니다. 반복 항목          
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
지표
이 인디케이터는 각 지점에서 볼륨을 분석하고 해당 볼륨에 대한 시장의 피로 레벨을 계산합니다. 이 인디케이터는 세 개의 라인으로 구성됩니다: 강세 볼륨 피로 라인 약세 볼륨 피로 라인 시장 추세를 나타내는 라인. 이 라인은 시장이 강세인지 약세인지에 따라 색이 변합니다. 원하는 시작 지점에서 시장을 분석할 수 있습니다. 볼륨 피로 라인에 도달하면 다음 분석을 시작할 새 지점을 식별하세요. 트렌드와 수정 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 좋은 접근 방법은 트렌드 라인에 도달하거나 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때마다 인디케이터를 이동시키는 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 볼륨 피로 라인 간의 거리가 클수록 해당 방향의 볼륨이 더 큽니다. 트렌드 라인은 주문을 열기 위한 장소로 사용할 수 있으며, 피로 라인은 수익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 이 시스템은 정말 독특하지만 매우 직관적입니다. 시장에는 비슷한 제품이 없습니다. 사용에 제한이 없습니다. 모든 시장과 모든 시간 프레임에서 적용할 수 있습니다. 중요:
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
지표
현재 33% 할인! 초보자나 전문 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 보조지표는 우리가 다수의 독창적 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합한 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 이 업데이트를 통해 이중 시간대를 표시할 수 있습니다. 더 높은 TF를 표시할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 차트 TF와 더 높은 TF 모두를 표시할 수 있습니다: 중첩 영역 표시. 모든 Supply Demand 트레이더들이 좋아할 것입니다. :) 중요한 정보 공개 Advanced Supply Demand의 잠재력을 극대화하려면 다음을 방문하십시오. https://www.mql5.com/ko/blogs/post/720245   진입 또는 목표의 명확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아냄으로 해서 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 새로운 알고리즘을 기반으로 매수자와 매도자 간의 잠재적인 불균형을 훨씬 더 쉽게 분간할 수 있습니다. 왜냐하면 가장 강한 공급영역과 가장 강한 수요 영역과 과거에 어떻게 진행 되었는지를(이전
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
지표
현재 26% 할인!! 이 지표는 두 주요 지표( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT )의 슈퍼 조합입니다. TICK-UNITS에 대한 통화 강도 값과 28개 Forex 쌍에 대한 경고 신호를 보여줍니다. 11개의 다른 틱 단위를 사용할 수 있습니다. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, 30초입니다. 두 번째 타이머 내에 최소 1틱이 있으면 하위 창의 Tick-Unit 막대가 표시되고 왼쪽으로 이동합니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 페어를 스캘핑할 수 있습니다! 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 스캘핑이 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 그것은 1분보다 낮은 기간에 작동하는 시장의 첫 번째 통화 강도 지표입니다! 그것은 시장에 빠르게 들어오고 나가고 시장에서 작은 핍을 잘라내기를 원하는 빠른 스캘퍼를 위한 것입니다. 사
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
지표
현재 20% 할인! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 표시기는 Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes 또는 Futures와 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도를 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 석유, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도를 보여주기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 이것은 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 우리는 많은 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했습니다. 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 모든 시간대에 작동합니다. TREND를 빠르게 확인할 수 있습니다! 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 설계되어 잠재적인 거래를 더욱 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 8개의
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
지표
Day Trader Master 는 데이 트레이더를 위한 완벽한 거래 시스템입니다. 시스템은 두 개의 지표로 구성됩니다. 하나의 지표는 매수 및 매도를 위한 화살표 신호입니다. 얻을 수 있는 화살표 표시기입니다. 2차 지표를 무료로 드립니다. 두 번째 지표는 이러한 화살표와 함께 사용하도록 특별히 설계된 추세 지표입니다. 표시기는 반복하지 않고 늦지 않습니다! 이 시스템을 사용하는 것은 매우 간단합니다. 2색 선으로 표시되는 현재 추세 방향의 화살표 신호를 따라가기만 하면 됩니다. 파란색은 구매 추세입니다. 빨간색은 판매 추세입니다. 파란색 화살표는 매수 신호입니다. 빨간색 화살표는 매도 신호입니다. 추세선의 색상과 일치하려면 화살표의 색상과 신호의 방향이 필요합니다. 화살표 표시기는 주로 시간 간격 M5 및 M15에서 일중 거래를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 그러나 기술적으로 시스템은 다른 시간 간격으로 사용할 수 있습니다. 표시기에는 PUSH 메시지 기능이 있는 팝업 경고가 장착되어 있
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
지표
평균 회귀 거래에 대한 전문적이고 정량적인 접근 방식을 구현하는 고유한 지표입니다. 이는 가격이 예측 가능하고 측정 가능한 방식으로 평균으로 전환되고 반환된다는 사실을 이용하여 비정량적 거래 전략을 훨씬 능가하는 명확한 진입 및 퇴장 규칙을 허용합니다. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 명확한 거래 신호 놀랍도록 쉬운 거래 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 크기 성능 통계 구현 대부분의 거래 전략을 능가합니다. 적절한 SL 및 TP 레벨을 표시합니다. 이메일/음향/시각 알림을 구현합니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 더 높은 기간에서 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 주변의 표준 편차를 측정하고 추세 추종 접근 방식을 사용하여 정확하게 거래를 찾습니다. 거래는 현재 차트의 가격 동작을 살펴보고 선택한 더 높은 기간에서 계산된 평균 가격대로 가격이 돌아오면 닫힙니다. 코딩 방식 때문에 지
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
지표
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
지표
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. 기간 한정 특가: 지원 및 저항 스크리너 지표는 단 100달러에 평생 제공됩니다. (원래 가격 50 달러) (제안 연장) Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다.   여기를 클릭하십시오. L
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
지표
추측을 멈추세요. 통계적 우위로 트레이딩을 시작하세요. 주식 지수는 외환과 다르게 거래됩니다. 정해진 세션이 있고, 야간에 갭이 발생하며, 예측 가능한 통계적 패턴을 따릅니다. 이 지표는 DAX, S&P 500, 다우존스와 같은 지수를 자신 있게 거래하는 데 필요한 확률 데이터를 제공합니다. 무엇이 다른가 대부분의 지표는 무엇이 일어났는지 보여줍니다. 이 지표는 다음에 무엇이 일어날 가능성이 있는지 보여줍니다. 매 거래일마다 지표는 100일간의 과거 데이터를 기준으로 현재 설정을 분석합니다. 유사한 갭, 유사한 시가 위치를 가진 날을 찾고, 가격이 주요 레벨에 도달한 빈도를 정확히 계산합니다. 갭이 메워질지, 어제 고점이 테스트될지 더 이상 추측할 필요가 없습니다. 실제 데이터에 기반한 정확한 백분율을 얻게 됩니다. 모든 입력 설명이 포함된 전체 매뉴얼: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766370 훌륭한 설정을 찾는 데 도움이 되는 전략 가이드: ht
제작자의 제품 더 보기
TCM Breakeven Calculator Ultra
Wasim Akram
지표
TCM Breakeven Calculator Ultra   is a professional utility designed to instantly visualize your   True Weighted Average Entry Price  with the   Total Lot Size . Unlike simple averages, this tool mathematically accounts for Lot Sizes , giving you the exact price where your net position reaches zero loss. It automatically scans your terminal and   isolates   trades based on the chart you are viewing. If you are trading multiple pairs (e.g., EURUSD and Gold) simultaneously, this indicator will onl
FREE
Stop Master Pro
Wasim Akram
Experts
Stop Master Pro  | The Risk-to-Lot Execution Engine Convert Risk into Precision: Instantly Turn Dollar Risk ($) into Exact Lot Sizes. Instant Order Placement for Manual Traders. Click here to download the official Stop Master Pro User Manual (English) Product Description Stop Master Pro is a professional-grade execution tool designed for the discerning manual trader. It is not a " robot " that makes decisions; it is a precision instrument that empowers you to execute your trading plan with spe
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변