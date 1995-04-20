TCM Breakeven Calculator Pro

TCM Breakeven Calculator Pro is the ultimate utility for professional traders. It automatically calculates the Weighted Average Entry Price for all your open positions on the current symbol. It draws a clear line on the chart and displays a smart dashboard panel showing exactly where you need the price to go to exit with  $0.00 loss.

Key Features:

  • Zero Lag: Built with high-speed event handling. Updates instantly on every tick and trade modification.

  • Smart Dashboard: Displays the exact Average Price & Total Volume in a clean, modern panel.

  • Dynamic Positioning: You can snap the dashboard to any of the 4 chart corners (Top-Left, Top-Right, Bottom-Left, Bottom-Right).

  • Auto-Stacking: If you have both Buy and Sell trades, the panels stack neatly (Buy always sits above Sell) for easy reading.

  • Auto-Hide: The dashboard automatically hides itself when there are no open trades, keeping your chart clean.

  • Visual Customization: Full control over line styles, colors, and dashboard backgrounds to match your chart theme.

Input Settings:

  • Visual Controls: Toggle Lines or Labels ON/OFF.

  • Line Settings: Customize the Line Style (Dash/Solid/Dot), Width, and specific Colors for Buy vs Sell lines.

  • Badge/Label Settings:

    • Display Corner: Choose your preferred screen corner.

    • Colors: Customize background colors for Buy/Sell badges.

    • Text: Adjust font color and size.

How It Works:

  1. Drag & Drop the indicator onto your chart.

  2. Open a trade. The  Breakeven Line and  Smart Dashboard appear instantly.

  3. Add more positions. The line automatically adjusts to the new weighted average price.

  4. Close all trades. The indicator automatically hides itself.

Note: This tool calculates based on Price and Volume. It does not include Swap or Commission fees in the calculation.

