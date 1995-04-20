TCM Breakeven Calculator Pro
- 指标
- Wasim Akram
- 版本: 1.15
TCM Breakeven Calculator Pro is the ultimate utility for professional traders. It automatically calculates the Weighted Average Entry Price for all your open positions on the current symbol. It draws a clear line on the chart and displays a smart dashboard panel showing exactly where you need the price to go to exit with $0.00 loss.
Key Features:
-
Zero Lag: Built with high-speed event handling. Updates instantly on every tick and trade modification.
-
Smart Dashboard: Displays the exact Average Price & Total Volume in a clean, modern panel.
-
Dynamic Positioning: You can snap the dashboard to any of the 4 chart corners (Top-Left, Top-Right, Bottom-Left, Bottom-Right).
-
Auto-Stacking: If you have both Buy and Sell trades, the panels stack neatly (Buy always sits above Sell) for easy reading.
-
Auto-Hide: The dashboard automatically hides itself when there are no open trades, keeping your chart clean.
-
Visual Customization: Full control over line styles, colors, and dashboard backgrounds to match your chart theme.
Input Settings:
-
Visual Controls: Toggle Lines or Labels ON/OFF.
-
Line Settings: Customize the Line Style (Dash/Solid/Dot), Width, and specific Colors for Buy vs Sell lines.
-
Badge/Label Settings:
-
Display Corner: Choose your preferred screen corner.
-
Colors: Customize background colors for Buy/Sell badges.
-
Text: Adjust font color and size.
-
How It Works:
-
Drag & Drop the indicator onto your chart.
-
Open a trade. The Breakeven Line and Smart Dashboard appear instantly.
-
Add more positions. The line automatically adjusts to the new weighted average price.
-
Close all trades. The indicator automatically hides itself.
Note: This tool calculates based on Price and Volume. It does not include Swap or Commission fees in the calculation.