MT5 Counter SELL Bot Script for JPY Cross

MT5【 Counter SELL Bot 】( for JPY Cross pairs )

Counter SELL Bot
  { Quick steps to compile in MetaEditor }


※ You can set a lot of Orders in 10 sec.

@ LINE of Round Number, Resistance & Support
@ ZONE of OB & FVG by SMC Smrt Money Concept

For :

・Order Block (OB) Counter
・Fair Value Gap (FVG) Counter
・Round Number (RN) Counter
・Fake Breakout (PINBAR)
・etc ...


for :

・USD/JPY（米ドル／円）
・EUR/JPY（ユーロ／円）
・GBP/JPY（英ポンド／円）
・AUD/JPY（豪ドル／円）
・NZD/JPY（ニュージーランドドル／円）
・CAD/JPY（カナダドル／円）
・CHF/JPY（スイスフラン／円）
・SGD/JPY（シンガポールドル／円）
・HKD/JPY（香港ドル／円）


※ You can place as many as you like on 1 chart. This is the great thing about Scripts.


{ Now with SL/TP function }

・input double StopLoss = 0.0;   // SL（0で未設定: False）

・input double TakeProfit = 0.0;   // TP（0で未設定: False）


{ Disclaimer }

The final decision regarding any trading actions taken using this script shall be made entirely at the user’s own discretion and responsibility.

Due to changes in market conditions, rapid price movements, spread widening, order rejections, price feed irregularities, communication failures, VPS or PC downtime, delays on the trading server, and other factors, the script may not function as expected. The creator assumes no liability for any losses or damages arising from such circumstances.

Although this script has been tested to the extent reasonably possible, the creator does not guarantee its completeness, accuracy, or the absence of defects. Users must thoroughly test and validate the script on a demo account or equivalent environment before using it in live trading.

Due to the nature of digital products, refunds cannot be provided after purchase. Furthermore, the creator is not obligated to deliver continuous updates for this script; any improvements or updates will be offered solely at the creator’s discretion.

Resale, redistribution, bypassing license authentication, reverse engineering, or any similar activities involving this script are strictly prohibited.

(C)Dec 2025 CRAFTec Art | Trading by Bots


