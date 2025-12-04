Humbo
Stop scalping pennies. Start catching the "Jumbo" moves.
HUMBO is a specialized breakout expert advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It is built on a simple premise: Gold makes its biggest moves during the London Open. HUMBO captures these explosive movements while filtering out the noise that destroys other bots.
🦁 The HUMBO Strategy
HUMBO is not a grid, martingale, or dangerous averaging bot. It is a Sniper.
-
Time-Based Logic: It monitors the "Pre-Market" range (typically 08:00 - 09:00 Server Time) to define the day's volatility.
-
Trend Filter: It utilizes a 50 EMA Trend Detection system. It will never buy in a downtrend or sell in an uptrend.
-
Smart Volatility Checks:
-
Too Quiet? If the market is chopping (low volume), HUMBO stays flat.
-
Too Crazy? If the market is exhausted (huge candles), HUMBO avoids the reversal trap.
-
🛡️ "Safety First" Architecture
We designed HUMBO to be safe for Prop Firms and Personal Capital.
-
HARD STOP LOSS: Every single trade has a Stop Loss from the moment it opens.
-
Risk Cap Technology: Volatility in Gold can be dangerous. HUMBO features a unique Max Stop-Loss Cap. Even if the breakout candle is massive, the EA automatically caps your risk to a fixed limit (default 60 pips). You never risk more than you planned.
-
No Toxic Trading: No grid, no martingale, no floating losses.
💰 The "Runner" Profit System
Most EAs fail because they close the trade too early. HUMBO lets the winner run.
-
Smart Break-Even: It waits for the trade to be significantly profitable (+60 pips) before moving the Stop Loss. This prevents getting stopped out by random market noise.
-
Step-Trailing: Once the price explodes (+100 pips), HUMBO trails the price loosely, securing massive "Home Run" trades while ignoring small pullbacks.
⚙️ Recommendations
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Account Type: ECN / Low Spread recommended.
-
Minimum Deposit: $100 (for 0.01 lots).
-
Leverage: 1:30 or higher.
🔧 Parameters Overview
-
InpStartHour: The start of the volatility measurement (Default: 8). Set this to London Open time on your broker.
-
InpLotSize: Fixed trading volume.
-
InpMaxSLPts: The maximum points you are willing to risk per trade.
-
InpRiskReward: The profit target ratio (Default: 1:3).
-
InpBEDist: Distance to trigger Break-Even.
-
InpTrailStart: Distance to start trailing the profit.
Why buy HUMBO?
Because you are tired of EAs that make $1.00 profit ten times and then lose $100.00 in one trade. HUMBO flips the math: We cut losses short, and we let the big trades run.
Download the Demo now and watch HUMBO work on the Strategy Tester!