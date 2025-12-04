Humbo

HUMBO: The Gold Trend Hunter

Stop scalping pennies. Start catching the "Jumbo" moves.

HUMBO is a specialized breakout expert advisor designed exclusively for  XAUUSD (Gold). It is built on a simple premise: Gold makes its biggest moves during the London Open. HUMBO captures these explosive movements while filtering out the noise that destroys other bots.

🦁 The HUMBO Strategy

HUMBO is not a grid, martingale, or dangerous averaging bot. It is a  Sniper.

  1. Time-Based Logic: It monitors the "Pre-Market" range (typically 08:00 - 09:00 Server Time) to define the day's volatility.

  2. Trend Filter: It utilizes a  50 EMA Trend Detection system. It will never buy in a downtrend or sell in an uptrend.

  3. Smart Volatility Checks:

    • Too Quiet? If the market is chopping (low volume), HUMBO stays flat.

    • Too Crazy? If the market is exhausted (huge candles), HUMBO avoids the reversal trap.

🛡️ "Safety First" Architecture

We designed HUMBO to be safe for  Prop Firms and  Personal Capital.

  • HARD STOP LOSS: Every single trade has a Stop Loss from the moment it opens.

  • Risk Cap Technology: Volatility in Gold can be dangerous. HUMBO features a unique  Max Stop-Loss Cap. Even if the breakout candle is massive, the EA automatically caps your risk to a fixed limit (default 60 pips). You never risk more than you planned.

  • No Toxic Trading: No grid, no martingale, no floating losses.

💰 The "Runner" Profit System

Most EAs fail because they close the trade too early. HUMBO lets the winner run.

  • Smart Break-Even: It waits for the trade to be significantly profitable (+60 pips) before moving the Stop Loss. This prevents getting stopped out by random market noise.

  • Step-Trailing: Once the price explodes (+100 pips), HUMBO trails the price loosely, securing massive "Home Run" trades while ignoring small pullbacks.

⚙️ Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Account Type: ECN / Low Spread recommended.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (for 0.01 lots).

  • Leverage: 1:30 or higher.

🔧 Parameters Overview

  • InpStartHour: The start of the volatility measurement (Default: 8).  Set this to London Open time on your broker.

  • InpLotSize: Fixed trading volume.

  • InpMaxSLPts: The maximum points you are willing to risk per trade.

  • InpRiskReward: The profit target ratio (Default: 1:3).

  • InpBEDist: Distance to trigger Break-Even.

  • InpTrailStart: Distance to start trailing the profit.

Why buy HUMBO?
Because you are tired of EAs that make $1.00 profit ten times and then lose $100.00 in one trade. HUMBO flips the math: We cut losses short, and we let the big trades run.

Download the Demo now and watch HUMBO work on the Strategy Tester!


