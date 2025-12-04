HUMBO: The Gold Trend Hunter

Stop scalping pennies. Start catching the "Jumbo" moves.

HUMBO is a specialized breakout expert advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It is built on a simple premise: Gold makes its biggest moves during the London Open. HUMBO captures these explosive movements while filtering out the noise that destroys other bots.

🦁 The HUMBO Strategy

HUMBO is not a grid, martingale, or dangerous averaging bot. It is a Sniper.

Time-Based Logic: It monitors the "Pre-Market" range (typically 08:00 - 09:00 Server Time) to define the day's volatility. Trend Filter: It utilizes a 50 EMA Trend Detection system. It will never buy in a downtrend or sell in an uptrend. Smart Volatility Checks: Too Quiet? If the market is chopping (low volume), HUMBO stays flat.

Too Crazy? If the market is exhausted (huge candles), HUMBO avoids the reversal trap.

🛡️ "Safety First" Architecture

We designed HUMBO to be safe for Prop Firms and Personal Capital.

HARD STOP LOSS: Every single trade has a Stop Loss from the moment it opens.

Risk Cap Technology: Volatility in Gold can be dangerous. HUMBO features a unique Max Stop-Loss Cap . Even if the breakout candle is massive, the EA automatically caps your risk to a fixed limit (default 60 pips). You never risk more than you planned.

No Toxic Trading: No grid, no martingale, no floating losses.

💰 The "Runner" Profit System

Most EAs fail because they close the trade too early. HUMBO lets the winner run.

Smart Break-Even: It waits for the trade to be significantly profitable (+60 pips) before moving the Stop Loss. This prevents getting stopped out by random market noise.

Step-Trailing: Once the price explodes (+100 pips), HUMBO trails the price loosely, securing massive "Home Run" trades while ignoring small pullbacks.

⚙️ Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: H1

Account Type: ECN / Low Spread recommended.

Minimum Deposit: $100 (for 0.01 lots).

Leverage: 1:30 or higher.

🔧 Parameters Overview

InpStartHour: The start of the volatility measurement (Default: 8). Set this to London Open time on your broker.

InpLotSize: Fixed trading volume.

InpMaxSLPts: The maximum points you are willing to risk per trade.

InpRiskReward: The profit target ratio (Default: 1:3).

InpBEDist: Distance to trigger Break-Even.

InpTrailStart: Distance to start trailing the profit.

Why buy HUMBO?

Because you are tired of EAs that make $1.00 profit ten times and then lose $100.00 in one trade. HUMBO flips the math: We cut losses short, and we let the big trades run.

Download the Demo now and watch HUMBO work on the Strategy Tester!