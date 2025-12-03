Tcalper369

TScalper: The "Plug-and-Play" Scalping Solution

Stop guessing the trend and start seeing it. TScalper is a non-repainting indicator that visualizes the invisible forces of market momentum.

What it does:
It projects a "Sentiment Cloud" on your sub-window.
🟢  Green Fill: Buyers are in control. Look for Longs.
🔴  Red Fill: Sellers are in control. Look for Shorts.

Why TScalper?

  • Locked & Loaded: No confusing settings or inputs. We have tuned the internal algorithms for maximum efficiency, preventing "over-optimization" errors.

  • Crystal Clear Signals: The distinct cloud filling makes it impossible to miss a trend change.

  • Reaction Speed: Built specifically for scalpers who need fast, reliable data.


