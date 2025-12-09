AxiomSuite Pro

🟦 AxiomSuite™ Pro — Institutional-Grade Risk & Compliance Engine for MetaTrader 5

AxiomSuite™ Pro is a complete institutional risk-management system designed for traders, prop firms and professional managers who need real-time protection, automated discipline, and full compliance tracking inside MetaTrader 5.

Unlike classic trading EAs, AxiomSuite™ Pro does not execute trades.
It supervises every trade you place — manually or through your own strategy — and enforces strict rules to prevent violations, excessive losses and emotional decisions.

If you are tired of failing prop firm challenges because of a single spike, a moved stop loss, or a missed daily loss limit… this tool changes everything.

🔒 What AxiomSuite™ Pro Does

AxiomSuite™ Pro runs continuously in the background and:

✔ Enforces risk in real time

  • Daily loss limit

  • Maximum loss (equity-based)

  • Maximum risk per trade

  • Maximum number of trades per day

  • Global stop-out threshold

  • Auto-stop trading mode

  • Auto-close & lockout logic

✔ Ensures Stop Loss compliance

With the integrated SL Locker Module:

  • Auto-apply SL to all positions

  • Enforce user-defined tolerance

  • Detect missing or moved stop losses

  • Prevent SL from being removed, widened or ignored

  • Fully synchronized via MT5 Global Variables

✔ Provides institutional monitoring

  • Real-time account metrics

  • Equity drawdown tracking

  • Risk exposure indicators

  • Live limit status (active / breached)

  • Automatic session control (enable/disable trading windows)

✔ Generates audit logs

Every important event is logged:

  • Risk violations

  • Limit activations

  • SL adjustments

  • Session enforcement

  • Critical warnings

Perfect for prop firm challenge tracking, compliance, or simply improving discipline.

🟦 Key Features

1. Real-Time Global Risk Engine

AxiomSuite™ Pro continuously monitors:

  • Balance

  • Equity

  • Drawdown

  • Floating risk

  • Limit thresholds

When a limit is reached, it instantly applies the correct action:

  • block new trades

  • close violations

  • disable trading sessions

  • prevent further losses

2. Parallel Architecture (Two Modules Working Together)

AxiomSuite™ Pro includes two autonomous subsystems:

AxiomRisk Engine

Your real-time global risk guardian.

SL Locker Module

Your stop-loss compliance officer.

Both run in parallel, fully independent, and fully synchronized.

3. Trading Session Control

Define strict trading windows:

  • Session 1

  • Session 2

Outside these hours:
→ new trades are blocked
→ optionally close open positions

4. Advanced Options

  • Manage pending orders

  • Auto-clear pending orders at end of session

  • Spread-controlled SL risk (Pro only)

  • Debug mode for audits

5. Designed for Professional Use

AxiomSuite™ Pro is suitable for:

  • Prop trading challenges

  • Funded accounts

  • Personal risk discipline

  • Portfolio management

  • Manual trading + expert advisor environments

  • Multi-asset supervision

You keep full control — AxiomSuite™ Pro never trades for you.

🟦 Why Traders Choose AxiomSuite™ Pro

✔ Avoid Prop Firm Violations

Most traders fail challenges because they exceed a limit by a few dollars.
This tool prevents that — instantly.

✔ Bring institutional discipline to MT5

Retail platforms rarely enforce rules.
AxiomSuite™ Pro brings the compliance layer professionals use.

✔ Works with any strategy

Manual, automated, hybrid — all trading styles are supported.

✔ Clean, intuitive interface (premium UI)

Everything is monitored on one elegant dashboard.

✔ Modular = stable & predictable

If one module is disabled, the other continues running safely.

🟦 What’s Included in the Pro Version

  • Full AxiomRisk Engine

  • Full SL Locker Module

  • Trading Sessions

  • Real-time monitoring dashboard

  • Advanced options

  • Full audit logs

  • Multi-symbol compatibility

  • Independent modules

  • Premium interface

(If you need a white-label enterprise version, contact us.)

🔧 Inputs Overview

Risk Engine

  • Max daily loss (%)

  • Max trade risk (%)

  • Risk tolerance

  • Max trades per day

  • Global DD threshold (%)

  • Reduction factor

SL Locker

  • Mode A / Mode B

  • Tolerance (points)

  • Lock status

  • Violation tracking

Sessions

  • Session 1 time window

  • Session 2 time window

Advanced

  • Manage pending orders

  • Enforce SL spread mode

  • Debug

🟢 How to Use

  1. Attach AxiomSuite™ Pro to a chart

  2. Configure your global risk limits

  3. Activate SL Locker if needed

  4. Enable trading sessions

  5. Trade normally — AxiomSuite™ handles the rest

The system will protect you even if you switch charts or run other EAs.

🛑 Important Notes

  • AxiomSuite™ Pro does not place trades

  • It must remain attached to at least one chart

  • For best performance, use a VPS

  • The EA works on any timeframe or symbol

🧩 Updates

Future updates will include:

  • Extended reporting

  • Web dashboard integration

  • Multi-account monitoring

AxiomSuite™ Pro is built for traders who need strict, automated risk enforcement — not for traders looking for shortcuts.

If you want a professional risk engine inside MetaTrader 5, this is the industry-grade solution.

🔵 Support

If you need help, contact me directly via MQL5 messages.
Support is provided in English and French.


