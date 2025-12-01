O3xau mt5 ea

// Trading
input string TradeSymbol = "XAUUSD";                // trading symbol
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TradeTimeframe = PERIOD_M1;  // timeframe

// General order control
input bool   EnableCloseAllSellOnBuy = false;      // close sell positions when opening buy
input bool   EnableOpenOrder = true;               // allow opening new orders
input int    Seconds = 30;                         // minimum interval between orders (s)
input double Lots = 0.01;                          // lot size per order

// Equity pullback protection
input bool   EnableEquityPullbackRule = true;          // enable equity pullback full-close
input double EquityPullbackThresholdUSD = 200.0;       // drawdown USD from peak to trigger full-close
input bool   EquityPullbackOnlyThisEA = true;          // only close positions opened by this EA (MagicNumber)
input bool   EquityPullbackRequireAboveInitial = true; // require current equity > initial equity to allow trigger

// Balance vs Balance+USD full-close rule
input bool   EnableBalanceUsdRule = false;         // enable rule: equity > balance + threshold
input double BalanceUsdThreshold = 5.0;            // USD threshold for equity - balance
input int    FloatingLossCountThreshold = 1;       // number of floating-loss positions (>=) to trigger close
input bool   CloseAllPositionsOnlyEA = true;       // only close this EA's positions (true) or all (false)

// Order / trade settings
input int    Deviation = 33;                       // allowed slippage (points)
input double TP_USDPer001 = 13.0;                  // initial TP target per 0.01 lot (USD)
input bool   EnableInitialTP = true;               // set TP on open
input int    MagicNumber = 12346;                  // EA magic number
input double ProfitTargetUSD = 50.0;               // per-position profit target (USD)
input bool   CloseOtherMagics = false;             // include other magics when closing for profit

// SAR settings
input bool   EnableSAR = true;                     // enable SAR filter
input bool   iSAR_Reverse = false;                 // reverse SAR open logic
input double SAR_Acceleration = 0.007;             // SAR acceleration factor
input double SAR_Start = 0.076;                    // SAR start AF
input double SAR_Maximum = 0.2;                    // SAR max AF
input int    SAR_SmoothBars = 1;                    // SAR smoothing bars

// Trailing / dynamic SL / spread compensation
input double TrailingStopUSDPer001 = 1.32;         // trailing stop trigger USD per 0.01 lot
input bool   TrailingStopOnlyThisMagic = true;     // trailing only for this magic
input double TrailingBufferPips = 0.5;             // trailing buffer (pips)
input double SpreadCompensationPer001 = 0.2;       // spread compensation USD per 0.01 lot

// Dynamic SL tracking
input double DynamicSLRatio = 0.72;                // dynamic SL tracking ratio
input bool   EnableDynamicSL = true;               // enable dynamic SL tracking
input double MinPriceRiseUSD = 1;                  // min price rise (USD) to adjust SL

// Stop loss
input bool   EnableStopLoss = true;                // enable stop loss rule
input double StopLossUSDPer001 = 50.0;             // stop loss USD per 0.01 lot
input bool   StopLossOnlyThisMagic = true;         // stop loss applies only to this magic

// Floating loss protection TP
input bool   EnableLossProtectionTP = true;        // enable floating-loss protection TP
input double LossProtectionUSDPer001 = 3.3;        // trigger USD per 0.01 lot for protection
input double ProtectionTPUSDPer001 = 3.3;          // protection TP USD per 0.01 lot
input bool   LossProtectionOnlyThisMagic = true;   // protection only for this magic

// Account & risk management
input double MinBalance = 100.0;                   // minimum balance to allow opens
input double MinMarginLevel = 100.0;               // minimum margin level (%) to allow opens
input bool   EnableDynamicMaxOrders = true;        // enable dynamic max positions calculation
input int    BaseMaxOrders = 50;                   // base max positions reference
input double MarginSafetyFactor = 0.5;             // safety factor for usable margin
input bool   ShowRiskInfo = true;                  // show periodic risk info
input double MinOpenPriceDiffUSD = 0.3;            // min price diff from prior close (USD) to allow open
