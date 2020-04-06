EMABreakoutStrategy

Moving Average Breakthrough Strategy: This EA adopts a unique moving average breakthrough trading method, using a four line long or short arrangement and a unique judgment method, which can effectively filter false breakthroughs and greatly improve the winning rate.

Suggestion:

#The default parameters are mainly applicable to 5-minute cycle gold, and other currency pairs need to adjust the parameters themselves

#Account type: It is recommended to use low spread accounts such as ECN, Raw, or Razor

#Brokers: Exness, IC Markets, Pepperstone and Raw, and Razor have the lowest spreads

#Leverage - at least 1:100

#Each order has a stop loss amount, based on the principal and risk percentage set in the settings

#Number of lots per order: Stop loss amount/Stop loss ATR

#Stop loss ATR defaults to 1.5 times, conservatively suggests changing it to 3 times, and the number of each order will also be halved

#The retest results can refer to the pictures (retest date: August 1, 2025- November 23, 2025)