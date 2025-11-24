Multi Smart Structure EA
- Andrew Hahn
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
Multi Smart Structure EA – ICT BOS/CHoCH + Chart Dashboard + 6th Sense Filter
Created by a Trader with 16-Years of market experience – No Black-Box, No Grid, No Martingale
This EA uses ICT structure methods to identify BOS/CHoCH breaks, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Equal Highs/Lows, and Premium/Discount zones. Signals are filtered by Pressure Volume and 6th Sense Hybrid (0–4 scoring: DEAD → WEAK → STRONG → EXPLOSIVE → PARABOLIC) for risk scaling from 0.5× to 2×.
Tested on XAUUSD M5 (19 Nov 2023 – 23 Nov 2025)
Forward Test (Dec 2023 – Nov 2025) – 100% unseen data
• Total Net Profit: +$53,814.79
• Profit Factor: 3.40
• Win Rate: 66.67%
• Max Drawdown: 5.73%
• Sharpe Ratio: 8.97
• Recovery Factor: 8.61
• Total Trades: 132 (all long)
Full 2-Year Backtest (Nov 2023 – Nov 2025)
• Total Net Profit: +$33,597.44
• Profit Factor: 1.37
• Win Rate: 53.00%
• Max Drawdown: 12.57%
• Sharpe Ratio: 2.25
• Total Trades: 400
The forward test significantly outperformed the backtest – showing robust parameter selection.
Core Signal Generator
• BOS / CHoCH structure detection (90/5 swing config)
• Order Block mitigation entries (last 3 OBs)
• Fair Value Gap detection (1.5 ATR threshold)
• Premium / Discount zone filter
• Flexible confirmation logic (OB / FVG / Zone / EQ)
Filters
• Pressure Volume Filter (480-bar lookback)
• 6th Sense Hybrid – velocity + pressure scoring with risk scaling
• HTF Structure alignment (H4 default)
• Session + Day filters + Friday auto-close
• News blocker with chart alerts (±15 min)
Risk & Position Management
• 0.33% risk per trade (scaled by 6th Sense)
• Split positions: 67% early TP @ 5× ATR, 33% runner @ 12× ATR
• Breakeven at 1.0 R:R + trailing 3.0× ATR
• 38% margin cap + stop-level & volume validation
Chart Dashboard
• 3-column display with stoplights & progress bars
• Start / Pause / Stop buttons
• News ticker + 6th Sense score + volume percentile
• Visual, text, or both modes
Included: EA, default .set file, PDF guide with optimization tips, future updates
Pricing & Activations
• Lifetime Purchase – $590 (10 activations)
• 1-Year Rent – $149
• 6-Month Rent – $109
• 3-Month Rent – $79
• 1-Month Rent – $49
• Free Demo – Chart dashboard only
— ANDREW, Trader
Addtoit->FX | November 2025
Recommended: $1,000+ capital | 0.25–0.5% risk/trade | 1:100 leverage
Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices | Optimized for M5–H1
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Test thoroughly on demo before live use.