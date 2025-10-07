🪐 Astra EA – Precision. Power. Perfection.





Astra EA is a next-generation multi-strategy Expert Advisor engineered to adapt intelligently to every market condition.

It fuses Grid, Support & Resistance, and Breakout logic into one dynamic trading system — delivering consistency, flexibility, and control for serious traders.





⸻





⚙️ Core Engine

• Grid / Martingale Logic – Controlled expansion with adaptive distance and lot scaling for optimized recovery.

• Support & Resistance System – Detects institutional zones and price reactions to capture high-probability reversals.

• Breakout Module – Identifies structural volatility bursts and trades with momentum in real time.

• Weighted Trail Stop – Unique trailing mechanism that activates automatically after breakeven, securing floating profit with precision.





⸻





💼 Risk & Money Management

• Basket Take Profit and Independent TP per first position.

• Smart Overlap Control prevents over-exposure in volatile conditions.

• Dynamic Lot Control adapts to equity and account type.

• Magic Number Filter for multi-pair or multi-chart setups.

• Compatible with ECN, Cent, RAW spread accounts.





⸻





🧠 Why Choose Astra EA

• Fully automated, plug-and-trade design.

• Works on XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and other major pairs.

• Stable in both trending and ranging markets.

• No repainting or external indicators — pure price-driven logic.

• Lightweight and fast execution for VPS and live use.





⸻





🪙 Recommended Settings

• Minimum Deposit: $1000 (or micro-equivalent)

• Account Type: ECN, Cent, Raw Spread

• Leverage: 1:500 or higher

• Timeframe: M1, M5, M15 recommended





⸻





🧩 On-Chart Control Panel





Astra EA features a sleek, galaxy-themed interface displaying:

• Real-time profit/loss

• Today’s gain percentage

• Active orders and magic identifiers

• Strategy status indicators





⸻





✨ Summary





Astra EA is built for traders who demand precision, power, and perfection.

It merges deep market logic with disciplined risk management and a visually refined design.