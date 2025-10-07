Astra Ea
🪐 Astra EA – Precision. Power. Perfection.
Astra EA is a next-generation multi-strategy Expert Advisor engineered to adapt intelligently to every market condition.
It fuses Grid, Support & Resistance, and Breakout logic into one dynamic trading system — delivering consistency, flexibility, and control for serious traders.
⸻
⚙️ Core Engine
• Grid / Martingale Logic – Controlled expansion with adaptive distance and lot scaling for optimized recovery.
• Support & Resistance System – Detects institutional zones and price reactions to capture high-probability reversals.
• Breakout Module – Identifies structural volatility bursts and trades with momentum in real time.
• Weighted Trail Stop – Unique trailing mechanism that activates automatically after breakeven, securing floating profit with precision.
⸻
💼 Risk & Money Management
• Basket Take Profit and Independent TP per first position.
• Smart Overlap Control prevents over-exposure in volatile conditions.
• Dynamic Lot Control adapts to equity and account type.
• Magic Number Filter for multi-pair or multi-chart setups.
• Compatible with ECN, Cent, RAW spread accounts.
⸻
🧠 Why Choose Astra EA
• Fully automated, plug-and-trade design.
• Works on XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and other major pairs.
• Stable in both trending and ranging markets.
• No repainting or external indicators — pure price-driven logic.
• Lightweight and fast execution for VPS and live use.
⸻
🪙 Recommended Settings
• Minimum Deposit: $1000 (or micro-equivalent)
• Account Type: ECN, Cent, Raw Spread
• Leverage: 1:500 or higher
• Timeframe: M1, M5, M15 recommended
⸻
🧩 On-Chart Control Panel
Astra EA features a sleek, galaxy-themed interface displaying:
• Real-time profit/loss
• Today’s gain percentage
• Active orders and magic identifiers
• Strategy status indicators
⸻
✨ Summary
Astra EA is built for traders who demand precision, power, and perfection.
It merges deep market logic with disciplined risk management and a visually refined design.
Whether you prefer steady grid growth or breakout acceleration — Astra EA intelligently adjusts to deliver performance across any condition.