🪐 Astra EA – Precision. Power. Perfection.

Astra EA is a next-generation multi-strategy Expert Advisor engineered to adapt intelligently to every market condition.
It fuses Grid, Support & Resistance, and Breakout logic into one dynamic trading system — delivering consistency, flexibility, and control for serious traders.


⚙️ Core Engine
 • Grid / Martingale Logic – Controlled expansion with adaptive distance and lot scaling for optimized recovery.
 • Support & Resistance System – Detects institutional zones and price reactions to capture high-probability reversals.
 • Breakout Module – Identifies structural volatility bursts and trades with momentum in real time.
 • Weighted Trail Stop – Unique trailing mechanism that activates automatically after breakeven, securing floating profit with precision.


💼 Risk & Money Management
 • Basket Take Profit and Independent TP per first position.
 • Smart Overlap Control prevents over-exposure in volatile conditions.
 • Dynamic Lot Control adapts to equity and account type.
 • Magic Number Filter for multi-pair or multi-chart setups.
 • Compatible with ECN, Cent, RAW spread accounts.


🧠 Why Choose Astra EA
 • Fully automated, plug-and-trade design.
 • Works on XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and other major pairs.
 • Stable in both trending and ranging markets.
 • No repainting or external indicators — pure price-driven logic.
 • Lightweight and fast execution for VPS and live use.


🪙 Recommended Settings
 • Minimum Deposit: $1000 (or micro-equivalent)
 • Account Type: ECN, Cent, Raw Spread
 • Leverage: 1:500 or higher
 • Timeframe: M1, M5, M15 recommended


🧩 On-Chart Control Panel

Astra EA features a sleek, galaxy-themed interface displaying:
 • Real-time profit/loss
 • Today’s gain percentage
 • Active orders and magic identifiers
 • Strategy status indicators


✨ Summary

Astra EA is built for traders who demand precision, power, and perfection.
It merges deep market logic with disciplined risk management and a visually refined design.

Whether you prefer steady grid growth or breakout acceleration — Astra EA intelligently adjusts to deliver performance across any condition.


