Multi Smart Structure EA

Multi Smart Structure EA – ICT BOS/CHoCH + Chart Dashboard + 6th Sense Filter


Created by a Trader with 16-Years of market experience – No Black-Box, No Grid, No Martingale


This EA uses ICT structure methods to identify BOS/CHoCH breaks, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Equal Highs/Lows, and Premium/Discount zones. Signals are filtered by Pressure Volume and 6th Sense Hybrid (0–4 scoring: DEAD → WEAK → STRONG → EXPLOSIVE → PARABOLIC) for risk scaling from 0.5× to 2×.


Tested on XAUUSD M5 (19 Nov 2023 – 23 Nov 2025)

Forward Test (Dec 2023 – Nov 2025) – 100% unseen data

• Total Net Profit: +$53,814.79

• Profit Factor: 3.40

• Win Rate: 66.67%

• Max Drawdown: 5.73%

• Sharpe Ratio: 8.97

• Recovery Factor: 8.61

• Total Trades: 132 (all long)


Full 2-Year Backtest (Nov 2023 – Nov 2025)

• Total Net Profit: +$33,597.44

• Profit Factor: 1.37

• Win Rate: 53.00%

• Max Drawdown: 12.57%

• Sharpe Ratio: 2.25

• Total Trades: 400


The forward test significantly outperformed the backtest – showing robust parameter selection.


Core Signal Generator

• BOS / CHoCH structure detection (90/5 swing config)

• Order Block mitigation entries (last 3 OBs)

• Fair Value Gap detection (1.5 ATR threshold)

• Premium / Discount zone filter

• Flexible confirmation logic (OB / FVG / Zone / EQ)


Filters

• Pressure Volume Filter (480-bar lookback)

• 6th Sense Hybrid – velocity + pressure scoring with risk scaling

• HTF Structure alignment (H4 default)

• Session + Day filters + Friday auto-close

• News blocker with chart alerts (±15 min)


Risk & Position Management

• 0.33% risk per trade (scaled by 6th Sense)

• Split positions: 67% early TP @ 5× ATR, 33% runner @ 12× ATR

• Breakeven at 1.0 R:R + trailing 3.0× ATR

• 38% margin cap + stop-level & volume validation


Chart Dashboard

• 3-column display with stoplights & progress bars

• Start / Pause / Stop buttons

• News ticker + 6th Sense score + volume percentile

• Visual, text, or both modes


Included: EA, default .set file, PDF guide with optimization tips, future updates

Bonus Gift: Free Drawdown Monitor Utility with Purchase Every purchase of Multi Smart Structure EA includes a complimentary license for AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor v4.0 (valued at $189). This utility helps track daily and overall drawdown limits, supports 14 prop firm presets. After purchase, contact the seller via private message to receive the utility file and setup instructions.


Pricing & Activations

• Lifetime Purchase – $590 (10 activations)

• 1-Year Rent – $149

• 6-Month Rent – $109

• 3-Month Rent – $79

• 1-Month Rent – $49

• Free Demo – Chart dashboard only


— ANDREW, Trader

Addtoit->FX | November 2025


Recommended: $1,000+ capital | 0.25–0.5% risk/trade | 1:100 leverage

Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices | Optimized for M5–H1

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Test thoroughly on demo before live use.

おすすめのプロダクト
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
作者のその他のプロダクト
