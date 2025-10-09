Ratio X BTC Trend Follower

RX Trend Follower — BTCUSD Trend-Following Expert Advisor


Check the comments section after purchase

FREE UNTIL November 3rd


RX Trend Follower is a professional Expert Advisor focused on BTCUSD. It follows market trends using multi-layer confirmations and executes trades only when momentum, volatility and filters align. No martingale, no grid, and every position is protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit from entry.


Core Concept

The EA identifies directional bias, filters ranging phases, and times entries on breakouts or clean pullbacks. Risk is computed from recent volatility so that position size and protection adapt to current market conditions.


Main Features

  • Automated Trend Detection: Measures directional movement and volatility structure on BTCUSD.
  • Breakout & Pullback Entries: Executes only after confirmation to reduce false signals.
  • Smart Technical Filters: MA, MACD and ADX logic to enhance precision and avoid overtrading.
  • Session Control: User-defined trading sessions to focus on active hours.
  • Advanced Risk Engine: ATR-based SL/TP with independent multipliers for custom risk–reward.
  • Spread & Slippage Protection: Blocks entries in illiquid or unstable conditions.
  • Position Sizing: Fixed lots or risk-per-trade (proportional) modes.

Strategy Logic

The EA continuously evaluates trend strength, momentum alignment and recent volatility. When conditions agree, it places an order at the predefined breakout/pullback level with SL/TP derived from ATR. Trailing and breakeven options can be enabled to lock in profits as the move develops.

Recommended Use

  • Symbol: BTCUSD (primary focus)
  • Timeframes: M5
  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread
  • Minimum Deposit: 1000 USD

Settings Overview

  1. Trading Logic: Signal sensitivity, confirmation rules.
  2. Risk Management: ATR multipliers, SL/TP mode, risk-per-trade or fixed lots.
  3. Filters: Enable/disable MA, MACD, ADX; optional news avoidance.
  4. Sessions: Start/end time to restrict trading windows.
  5. General: Max spread, slippage, magic number, order comment.

Optimization

Optimize by timeframe for BTCUSD. Use fast modeling for initial passes, then switch to more precise modeling to validate. Tune ATR multipliers and confirmation thresholds to the current BTCUSD volatility regime.


