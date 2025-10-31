EA setSLTP MT5

🔹 General Overview

This Expert Advisor (EA) is a semi-automatic trading assistant for MetaTrader 5 that provides a graphical user interface (GUI) panel directly on the chart.

It allows traders to quickly place pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop), set Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all positions, close all open trades, and delete pending orders.

🔹 Key Features

Interactive Control Panel:

Displays input boxes, buttons, and labels on the chart.

You can manually input price, lot size, step distance, and number of orders. Order Management Buttons: 🟥 Sell Limit / Sell Stop

🟩 Buy Limit / Buy Stop

🟢 TP >> : Sets Take Profit for all trades

🟣 SL >> : Sets Stop Loss for all trades

⚫ Close All : Closes all open trades on the current symbol

🟧 Del Order : Deletes all pending orders on the current symbol Real-time Information Display:

The panel automatically updates every second, showing: Account Balance and Equity

Number of Buy and Sell positions

Total Profit, Pips, and Profit Today Simple Design:

Uses dark gray background and color-coded text for easy visual reading.



