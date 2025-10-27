Magic calculation analyzer
- Utilità
- Xiao Lin Zhu
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Magic Point Calculation System
Support, resistance, target position...
Use scientific calculations to help your trades
Find the corresponding and low points
Through our observation of the current chart, find the corresponding high and low points
Enter the high and low points and calculate
Enter the high and low point at the corresponding positions and click calculate to get the support, resistance, target, etc.
Pre-order and wait for the result
Pre-order at the price calculatedthe risk of extreme position is small) and set the stop loss, wait for the result
Three-point confirmation calculation
This function is divided into two modes: "Cal Decline" and "Calculate Rise". Through the combined analysis of three key points, the possible target positions of the price in the trend are calculated.
Rise fall retracement rebound calculation
This function helps users judge the possible retracement position in the process of price rising, or the possible rebound position in the process of price falling to assist in judging the sustainability of the trend.
Save time and energy | Focus on price research
It greatly saves time and energy, allowing trades to be conducted automatically while, and traders can focus more on researching market trends and strategies.