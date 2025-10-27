Magic calculation analyzer

Magic Point Calculation System

Support, resistance, target position...

Use scientific calculations to help your trades

Find the corresponding and low points

Through our observation of the current chart, find the corresponding high and low points





Enter the high and low points and calculate

Enter the high and low point at the corresponding positions and click calculate to get the support, resistance, target, etc.





Pre-order and wait for the result

Pre-order at the price calculatedthe risk of extreme position is small) and set the stop loss, wait for the result





Three-point confirmation calculation

This function is divided into two modes: "Cal Decline" and "Calculate Rise". Through the combined analysis of three key points, the possible target positions of the price in the trend are calculated.





Rise fall retracement rebound calculation

This function helps users judge the possible retracement position in the process of price rising, or the possible rebound position in the process of price falling to assist in judging the sustainability of the trend.





Save time and energy | Focus on price research

It greatly saves time and energy, allowing trades to be conducted automatically while, and traders can focus more on researching market trends and strategies.