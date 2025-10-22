⚡️ Gold Impulse Scalper M15 (XAUUSD)

Impulse-driven execution engine for Gold on M15 🤖🟨

What it does

This EA waits for a true momentum burst—a candle where price moves decisively in one direction. When that candle closes, the system deploys a 3-step plan: a market entry at close and two smart retrace orders. It’s built to be transparent, disciplined, and quick, without martingale or grid.

Take-profit can be a fixed distance or a clear risk-to-reward objective. The result: a simple, mechanical path from signal → entries → exit .

Stop anchors at the opposite end of the impulse candle (with a protective buffer).

E2 & E3: limit orders placed at shallow pullbacks (about a third and a half of the candle). These give you better prices if the trend breathes before continuing. Orders auto-expire if price never returns.

E1: instant market order at the close of the signal bar.

Spot the impulse The engine evaluates the finished candle: strong body, clean structure, close near the extreme, and orderly wicks. Optional volatility/flow checks can keep out low-energy moves.

Tight discipline. Bad candles are filtered; good ones are handled consistently.

Stacked entries, not stacked risk. The retrace orders are designed to improve average price , not to chase losses.

One bar = one decision. You see exactly why a trade happened—no hidden rules.

Gold moves in bursts. Clear impulse bars often lead to quick follow-through or neat pullbacks.

A simple dashboard readout with status and last bar analysis (pass/fail reasons are logged so tuning is fast).

A neat stop line at the far end of the impulse.

E1 labeled at bar close; E2/E3 as pending levels on the same candle range.

A clean signal mark on the impulse candle.

Attach to XAUUSD, M15 before the session you plan to trade.

Keep Algo Trading on and allow live trading in the EA.

If you want the market-at-close execution (E1), the EA must be attached before the candle closes.

If big candles rarely pull back, extend the pending lifetime so E2/E3 have time to fill.