Gold Impulse Scalper M15

⚡️ Gold Impulse Scalper M15 (XAUUSD)

Impulse-driven execution engine for Gold on M15 🤖🟨

What it does
This EA waits for a true momentum burst—a candle where price moves decisively in one direction. When that candle closes, the system deploys a 3-step plan: a market entry at close and two smart retrace orders. It’s built to be transparent, disciplined, and quick, without martingale or grid.

🚀 How it trades (story of a signal)

  1. Spot the impulse
    The engine evaluates the finished candle: strong body, clean structure, close near the extreme, and orderly wicks. Optional volatility/flow checks can keep out low-energy moves.

  2. Deploy the entry array

    • E1: instant market order at the close of the signal bar.

    • E2 & E3: limit orders placed at shallow pullbacks (about a third and a half of the candle). These give you better prices if the trend breathes before continuing. Orders auto-expire if price never returns.

  3. Manage the exit

    • Stop anchors at the opposite end of the impulse candle (with a protective buffer).

    • Take-profit can be a fixed distance or a clear risk-to-reward objective.
      The result: a simple, mechanical path from signal → entries → exit.

🧠 Why this approach works for Gold

  • Gold moves in bursts. Clear impulse bars often lead to quick follow-through or neat pullbacks.

  • One bar = one decision. You see exactly why a trade happened—no hidden rules.

  • Stacked entries, not stacked risk. The retrace orders are designed to improve average price, not to chase losses.

  • Tight discipline. Bad candles are filtered; good ones are handled consistently.

📊 What you’ll see on the chart

  • A clean signal mark on the impulse candle.

  • E1 labeled at bar close; E2/E3 as pending levels on the same candle range.

  • A neat stop line at the far end of the impulse.

  • A simple dashboard readout with status and last bar analysis (pass/fail reasons are logged so tuning is fast).

🧭 Using it day-to-day

  • Attach to XAUUSD, M15 before the session you plan to trade.

  • Keep Algo Trading on and allow live trading in the EA.

  • If you want the market-at-close execution (E1), the EA must be attached before the candle closes.

  • If big candles rarely pull back, extend the pending lifetime so E2/E3 have time to fill.

  • Watch the Experts tab: logs explain each pass/fail so you can refine thresholds with confidence.

🧩 Trade flow example

  1. A strong bullish candle prints on M15.

  2. At close, E1 Buy executes.

  3. Price dips slightly—E2 Buy Limit fills at ~⅓ retrace; if it dips more, E3 fills at ~½ retrace.

  4. Price rotates up; partials reach their TP, or the global target completes the cycle.

  5. If the impulse fails, the anchored SL at the opposite end limits the risk cleanly.

🔍 What this EA is (and is not)

  • Is: rule-based, transparent, and focused on impulse-and-retrace behavior specific to Gold on M15.

  • Is not: martingale, grid, or a “set and forget forever” black box. It’s a tool you can understand and tune.

📝 Good practice

  • Backtest on your broker’s data with realistic spread/commission.

  • Forward-test on demo before going live.

  • Keep notes on which sessions (e.g., London/NY overlap) your broker executes best.

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. This tool provides a disciplined process, not guarantees. Use responsible position sizing and test thoroughly.


