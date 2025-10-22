Gold Impulse Scalper M15
- Christian Villen Fajardo
- Versione: 1.4
- Attivazioni: 10
Impulse-driven execution engine for Gold on M15 🤖🟨
What it does
This EA waits for a true momentum burst—a candle where price moves decisively in one direction. When that candle closes, the system deploys a 3-step plan: a market entry at close and two smart retrace orders. It’s built to be transparent, disciplined, and quick, without martingale or grid.
🚀 How it trades (story of a signal)
-
Spot the impulse
The engine evaluates the finished candle: strong body, clean structure, close near the extreme, and orderly wicks. Optional volatility/flow checks can keep out low-energy moves.
-
Deploy the entry array
-
E1: instant market order at the close of the signal bar.
-
E2 & E3: limit orders placed at shallow pullbacks (about a third and a half of the candle). These give you better prices if the trend breathes before continuing. Orders auto-expire if price never returns.
-
-
Manage the exit
-
Stop anchors at the opposite end of the impulse candle (with a protective buffer).
-
Take-profit can be a fixed distance or a clear risk-to-reward objective.
The result: a simple, mechanical path from signal → entries → exit.
-
🧠 Why this approach works for Gold
-
Gold moves in bursts. Clear impulse bars often lead to quick follow-through or neat pullbacks.
-
One bar = one decision. You see exactly why a trade happened—no hidden rules.
-
Stacked entries, not stacked risk. The retrace orders are designed to improve average price, not to chase losses.
-
Tight discipline. Bad candles are filtered; good ones are handled consistently.
📊 What you’ll see on the chart
-
A clean signal mark on the impulse candle.
-
E1 labeled at bar close; E2/E3 as pending levels on the same candle range.
-
A neat stop line at the far end of the impulse.
-
A simple dashboard readout with status and last bar analysis (pass/fail reasons are logged so tuning is fast).
🧭 Using it day-to-day
-
Attach to XAUUSD, M15 before the session you plan to trade.
-
Keep Algo Trading on and allow live trading in the EA.
-
If you want the market-at-close execution (E1), the EA must be attached before the candle closes.
-
If big candles rarely pull back, extend the pending lifetime so E2/E3 have time to fill.
-
Watch the Experts tab: logs explain each pass/fail so you can refine thresholds with confidence.
🧩 Trade flow example
-
A strong bullish candle prints on M15.
-
At close, E1 Buy executes.
-
Price dips slightly—E2 Buy Limit fills at ~⅓ retrace; if it dips more, E3 fills at ~½ retrace.
-
Price rotates up; partials reach their TP, or the global target completes the cycle.
-
If the impulse fails, the anchored SL at the opposite end limits the risk cleanly.
🔍 What this EA is (and is not)
-
Is: rule-based, transparent, and focused on impulse-and-retrace behavior specific to Gold on M15.
-
Is not: martingale, grid, or a “set and forget forever” black box. It’s a tool you can understand and tune.
📝 Good practice
-
Backtest on your broker’s data with realistic spread/commission.
-
Forward-test on demo before going live.
-
Keep notes on which sessions (e.g., London/NY overlap) your broker executes best.
⚠️ Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. This tool provides a disciplined process, not guarantees. Use responsible position sizing and test thoroughly.