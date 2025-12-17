Unleash Your Trading Edge with TrendSight Pro!

Tired of lagging indicators and confusing charts? TrendSight Pro: Signal Paint Engine is the solution you need. This smart indicator cuts through the market noise, giving you clear, high-probability trade signals right on your chart. It's designed to make your trading simpler, faster, and more profitable by combining quick momentum analysis with a powerful long-term trend filter.

Key Advantages and Features

Crystal-Clear Trade Signals: Forget complex chart patterns. TrendSight Pro uses an enhanced " Paint Engine " logic to generate instant BUY (White Arrow) and SELL (Red Arrow) signals. You see the direction, you take the trade—it’s that simple.

Built-in Trend Protection: Minimize false signals with our integrated EMA Filter . The indicator checks your entry against a critical long-term Exponential Moving Average (default EMA 200). It only gives you a BUY signal when the price is above the EMA (Uptrend) and a SELL signal when the price is below (Downtrend), ensuring you trade with the prevailing market current.

Avoid Over-Trading: The Alternating Signal Mode (set by the ShowAllSignals parameter) is a game-changer. It only displays a new signal if it switches from a Buy to a Sell (or vice-versa), helping you stick to a single position until the trend truly reverses.

Instant Market Overview: Get a detailed summary right on your chart showing the current Signal , PaintBar Status , and Overall Trend (Strong Bull, Bear Bias, etc.) so you never lose sight of the big picture.

Never Miss an Entry: With Pop-up Alerts and Push Notifications to your mobile, you'll be instantly notified of new opportunities, even when you're away from your desk.

Also available in EA format. Download here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158650

Custom Parameters for Precision Control

Tailor TrendSight Pro to your unique trading style with these easy-to-use inputs:

Length: The look-back period used for the core PaintBar calculation, determining its sensitivity to price changes.

UseEMAFilter: A simple switch to turn the powerful EMA trend filter ON or OFF.

EMAPeriod: Set the period for the long-term trend filter (default is 200 for a solid macro trend view).

EnableNotify: Turn trade signal alerts and push notifications ON or OFF.

AlertDelaySeconds: Set a minimum time delay between alerts to prevent notification spam during volatile markets.

ArrowOffset: Controls the distance between the signal arrow and the candlestick's High or Low.

ShowAllSignals: If set to false (recommended), the indicator only shows signals that switch direction (e.g., a Buy after a Sell). If true, it shows every valid signal, even if it's the same direction as the last one.

Empower Your Decision-Making

TrendSight Pro gives you the advantage, but successful trading is about stacking the odds in your favor. Maximize your results by using these additional, powerful tools:

By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident, high-probability trading decisions.

Stop Guessing. Start Seeing.

Don't let market opportunities pass you by. Get the clarity, confidence, and edge that TrendSight Pro offers. Upgrade your trading toolkit today and start mastering your market view!

Click the Download button now and step into the future of signal trading!