Gold Structure Pro

GoldStructure Pro – XAUUSD Structure & Volatility Engine

Gold does not behave like EURUSD.
Most losses on XAUUSD come from trading during dead ranges or getting trapped by false breakouts.

GoldStructure Pro is a professional-grade decision engine built specifically for Gold traders who want to avoid low-quality trades and participate only when volatility and structure are aligned.

The Problem with Gold Trading

Gold traders often suffer from "Death by 1000 Cuts" during compression phases or get liquidated by fake breakouts that look like valid entries. Traditional moving averages or oscillators cannot distinguish between a "dead range" and a "volatility building" phase.

What Changes When You Use GoldStructure Pro?

  • You stop trading during low-probability compression phases.
  • You recognize liquidity traps before entering, not after losing.
  • You trade less, but with higher structural confidence.

Key Features

This is not a signal generator. It is a contextual decision framework designed to work with your existing execution strategy.

  • Volatility Regime Detection: Automatically switches between Compression, Building, and Expansion states based on ATR-relative volatility.
  • Institutional Liquidity Sweep Detection: Identifies "Gold Traps" (Fake Breakouts) where smart money is likely hunting stops before a reversal.
  • Session-Aware Kill Zones: Visualizes London and New York sessions where the highest probability moves occur.
  • Integrated State Machine: The indicator classifies the market into 4 distinct states:
    • COMPRESSION: Range-bound market with high risk of whipsaws.
    • GOLD TRAP: Liquidity sweep detected—unauthorized for trading.
    • MOMENTUM BUILDING: Volatility is expanding, preparing for a breakout.
    • EXPANSION VALIDATED: Market structure has broken with confirmed volume and momentum.
  • Non-Repaint Logic: Every signal and zone is anchored to closed-bar data. What you see in history is exactly how it behaved live.

Professional Visual Storytelling

The indicator renders a dedicated Live Cockpit (Volatility Panel) that provides a real-time "Decision Label":

  • WAIT: Market is in compression or building—patience is required.
  • AVOID: A trap has been detected—high risk of reversal.
  • TRADE: Structure and volatility are aligned—trading is authorized.

How to Use (Workflow)

  1. Assess the Regime: Check the Cockpit. Is the market in Compression? If so, stand aside.
  2. Watch the Kill Zones: Focus your attention on London and New York open sessions when institutional volume enters.
  3. Filter the Breakout: If a level breaks, the indicator will immediately classify it as a "Fake" or "Confirmed" move.
  4. Execute on Confirmation: Only consider entries when the status flips to "TRADE" and the market state is "EXPANSION VALIDATED".

Who is This For?

  • ✔ For Disciplined Traders: You understand that trading is about probability and risk management.
  • ✔ For Gold Specialists: You trade XAUUSD predominantly and need a tool that respects its character.
  • ✖ Not for Beginners: You must understand basic market structure and have a trading plan.
  • ✖ Not for "Holy Grail" Hunters: There are no 100% win rate tools. This is a support engine to improve your edge.

Optimization & Settings

  • Timeframes: Optimized for M5, M15, and M30.
  • Timeframe Behavior: The logic adapts naturally to structure scale. No parameter changes required.
  • Symbol: Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD).
  • Plug & Play: Default settings are production-ready and used by the developers.

Final Note

GoldStructure Pro is not designed to give you more trades.
It is designed to help you avoid bad ones.

If you specialize in XAUUSD and value structure, timing, and volatility control, this tool was built for your workflow.

Altri dall’autore
Trade Manager Auto SLTP Trailing and Breakeven MT5
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (4)
Utilità
Trade Manager is a position management utility designed to automate stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and break-even operations for manual and automated trades. This utility monitors open positions and applies missing stop loss and take profit levels according to your configured parameters. It features a trailing stop mechanism that adjusts the stop loss as price moves favorably, and a break-even function that secures positions once a defined profit target is reached. Features The utility
FREE
Smart Entry Levels Fractal ATR
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
Indicatori
Smart Entry Levels - Fractal and ATR Based Indicator Smart Entry Levels identifies key support and resistance zones using classical fractal detection and ATR-based volatility measurement. The indicator is designed for clarity, stability, and compliance with MQL5 Market rules. Features Upper Zone - Resistance area based on recent fractal highs Lower Zone - Support area based on recent fractal lows ATR-based sizing - Zones adapt dynamically to market volatility with selectable timeframe Non-repain
FREE
Smart Session Box MT5
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
Indicatori
Smart Session Box Displays Asia, London, and New York trading sessions with automatic timezone adjustment and session overlap highlighting. Main Features Complete session analysis with no limitations. Key Features The indicator draws session boxes with high and low lines for each trading session. Session overlaps are highlighted with distinct colors to identify high liquidity periods. Breakout alerts notify when price crosses previous session levels. A control panel provides quick toggles for al
FREE
Volume Pressure Meter Buy Sell MT5
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
Indicatori
Volume Pressure Meter Analyzes tick volume flow to show buying and selling pressure with multi-timeframe confirmation. Overview This indicator displays a histogram with gradient colors representing pressure intensity. A trend bias label indicates dominant pressure direction with percentage display for pressure breakdown. A visual gauge bar shows buy/sell pressure ratio at a glance. The indicator includes multi-timeframe analysis capability with popup alerts. Color schemes and display settings ar
FREE
Prop Firm Risk Guard
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
Utilità
What It Does Monitors your equity drawdown and closes all positions automatically when your limit is reached. Attach once, set your limits, trade without worrying about breaching your funded account rules. Features Daily drawdown monitoring (equity-based, not balance) Maximum account drawdown protection Profit lock to preserve daily gains News event filter (high-impact only) Real-time panel with status display One-click panic close button How It Works Daily Drawdown Calculation The utility calcu
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione