Smart Session Box MT5

Displays Asia, London, and New York trading sessions with automatic timezone adjustment and session overlap highlighting.

Key Features

The indicator draws session boxes with high and low lines for each trading session. Session overlaps are highlighted with distinct colors to identify high liquidity periods. Breakout alerts notify when price crosses previous session levels. A control panel provides quick toggles for all features including compact mode for clean charts.

Session times automatically adjust to your broker timezone or selected offset. The info panel displays current session schedules and overlap periods for easy reference. All visual elements can be customized through input parameters.

Trading Sessions

Session UTC Time Key Features Overlap Period Asia/Tokyo 00:00 - 09:00 Asian market hours, range trading Asia-London: 09:00 London 09:00 - 18:00 European hours, DST support London-NY: 15:00-18:00 New York 15:00 - 00:00 US market hours, DST support High liquidity period Sydney 21:00 - 06:00 Optional session, low volatility Sydney-Asia: 00:00-06:00

Session overlaps are automatically calculated and highlighted with distinct colors. Breakout notifications alert when price exceeds previous session high or low levels.

Control Panel Features

Feature Function Benefit Compact Mode Hide all labels and lines Clean chart view Session Labels Show/hide session names Quick identification High/Low Lines Toggle session levels Support/resistance levels Overlap Zones Highlight session overlaps High liquidity periods Breakout Alerts Show level breakouts Trading opportunities

Button states update in real-time with green indicating active features and gray showing disabled functions. The info section displays session times in your broker timezone with overlap calculations.

Configuration

Session times can be customized in 15-minute intervals. Automatic timezone detection works with most brokers or manual GMT offset can be set. DST adjustment is available for London and New York sessions. Days back parameter controls historical session display from 1 to 100 days.

Colors and transparency levels are fully customizable for each session and overlap. High/low line styles and breakout alert settings can be adjusted. The control panel can be hidden if not needed.

Performance

The indicator uses optimized redraw logic, updating only on new bars or day changes rather than every tick. Timer-based refresh occurs every 60 seconds for live session updates. This approach ensures smooth operation even with extended historical data.

All chart objects are managed efficiently with automatic cleanup on day rollover. The indicator works on all timeframes and symbols including forex, stocks, and commodities.

Installation

Drag the indicator to any chart. Default settings work immediately with most brokers. The control panel appears in the top-right corner. Chart shift is automatically set to 35% for optimal session visibility.

Session schedule automatically adjusts to your broker time or selected offset. No additional configuration is required for basic functionality.

Disclaimer

Risk Warning: Trading involves significant risk of loss. This indicator does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always practice proper risk management and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

