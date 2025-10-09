Stochastic OTT Indicator for MT5
Stochastic Optimized Trend Trader OTT Indicator for MetaTrader5
Introduction
The stochastic OTT indicator is one of the leading indicators in the market. This indicator works with Stochastic and OTT calculations. It has two bands, one is based on Stochastic and the other is based on OTT, and whenever they cross each other, it will generate a signal.
Specifications
platform
metatrader5 (MT5)
type
custom technical trading indicator
level
intermediate trader
timeframes
all timeframes from 1 minute to daily
trading styles
scalping - day trading - swing trading - position trading
markets
forex - crypto - index - CFD - metal - commodity
Indicator’s setting
%k Length: k period for blue band
%k Smoothing: the period for smoothing the blue band
source: source of price
OTT period: the period of OTT
Percent: percent of OTT
Show support line: Show an additional line which is really close to stochastic band.
Additional parameters for the tester dashboard
Additional parameters for Alerts on chart and notifications to your phone
Indicators Functionality
The Stochastic OTT Indicator is a trend-following tool that combines optimized moving averages with adaptive volatility filters to detect precise buy and sell zones. It dynamically adjusts to market momentum, showing clear support/resistance levels and color-coded trend shifts.
Traders can identify trend direction changes, pullbacks, and crossovers between price and OTT for early entries.
It works effectively across all timeframes, helping traders stay on the right side of the trend with visually clean signals.
Benefits
We provide the following benefits if you choose our indicator (or all indicators)
-
A tester dashboard for the indicator
-
Buffers (enable you to use them in your own or custom Expert Advisors EAs)
-
Sending Alert (on chart) or Notifications (to phone) to not lose any opportunity.