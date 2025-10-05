ON MARKETPLACE FOR ONE MONTH ONLY!!

VLTL High Frequency Trader PRO

VLTL High Frequency Trader PRO is an HFT bot designed for exceptionally high returns. It is built around trading volatile times on XAUUSD (Gold) using tick-based strategies that dominate the market.

This bot is the first in the VLTL lineup, with even better and more advanced EAs coming in the future.

The EA includes three built-in strategies, each tailored for a different purpose:

Latency-friendly

Commission- and spread-friendly

High-return with moderate tolerance to both latency and costs

⚠️ Note: This bot is not for beginners. It is designed for traders who can provide the required broker conditions and setup to achieve high returns.

Requirements (Mandatory)

Exness account or trade copier : Must have spreads/commissions of $1–4 per round per lot or lower. If you cannot provide this, you must use the 0-Risk feature with a local trade copier attached to your preferred broker account that meets the commission/latency requirements.

Low commissions : Depending on the strategy selected (see sets below). Remember: each 0.01 spread = $1 commission .

Co-located VPS : Required for both Exness and your broker for fast execution.

Exness data only: The EA is optimized exclusively for Exness tick data.

How to Use

Trade Copying

Add the preferred strategy and select 0-Risk (minimum lot size). Calculate lot sizing through your trade copier with a risk percentage per trade. Contact me for recommended risk percentages per strategy. Use extremely fast servers for both Exness and your copy account. Test latency in the MT5 Strategy Tester.

Normal Exness Trading

Select a strategy and an appropriate risk setting. Attach the EA to your Exness account. Done.

Testing Instructions

Use an Exness zero-spread account . Set a custom commission to match your real or copy account.

Use Every Tick Based on Real Ticks mode (the most accurate). Other modes will not work.

Use at least a $10,000 testing account to avoid data conflicts.

Do not use “zero risk” in testing (that mode is only for real-time copying).

Calculate broker latency + execution latency, then add 10–15 ms as a buffer.

Results (Past 9 Months, $100k Accounts)

Results were capped due to broker max lot limits.

Set 1 – Commission (3 USD commission + 50 ms delay)

Very Low: +50% return, 5% DD

Low: +50% return, 5% DD

Medium: +400% return, 20% DD

High: +2,100% return, 38% DD

Set 2 – Best Return (1 USD commission + 50 ms delay)

Very Low: +300% return, 2.5% DD

Low: +1,600% return, 5% DD

Medium: +17,400% return, 12% DD

High: +24,000% return, 23% DD

Set 3 – High Latency (2 USD commission + 500 ms delay)

Very Low: +47% return, 5.6% DD

Low: +214% return, 16% DD

Medium: +3,600% return, 39% DD

High: +5,600% return, 73% DD

Notes

FX Blue Trade Copier is a free option worth testing (untested by me, but well-documented with tutorials).

Remember: many traders buy grid/martingale bots at the same price, taking far higher risks and drawdown for smaller returns. This EA is unique and cannot be replicated.

