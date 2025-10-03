Timing: check how many bars remain to the projected intersection — this indicates roughly when the level may be reached on your TF.

Take-profit: next significant level/channel boundary or the expected intersection zone.

Stop-loss: one Fibo-3 level beyond the entry (long — below, short — above).

Entry in trend direction — after a Fibo-3 retest or a candlestick confirmation near the intersection zone.

Trigger: Fibo-3 (yellow by default) + intersection with the channel (projected or already occurring / retest).

Determine trend by channel slope and price position relative to the midline .

QC_WindowBars — regression window length (number of recent bars).

Larger → smoother channel, more stable projection; smaller → faster response, more noise.

QC_MinBars — minimum bars required to start calculation.

Prevents building on “thin” history.

QC_UseTypical (true/false) — price type: Typical ((H+L+C)/3) or Close.

Typical damps wicks (more stable channel); Close emphasizes closes.

QC_UpperQuantile / QC_LowerQuantile — upper/lower quantiles (e.g., 0.95 / 0.05 ).

Higher → wider channel (fewer false touches); lower → narrower (more sensitivity).

QC_ShowMidLine (true/false) — show regression midline.

Helpful to gauge trend strength zone (above/below midline).

HorizonBars — projection horizon (bars to the right for “channel × level” intersections).

Larger → further timing; avoid over-extending to prevent “precision illusion”.

FiboPrefix — prefix of your Fibonacci objects’ names on the chart.

Ensures the indicator finds your F1/F2/F3 lines (match your naming).

MarkF1 / MarkF2 / MarkF3 (true/false) — which levels to track for intersection marks.

For the base setup, MarkF3=true (Fibo-3) is enough; others optional.

UseCrossMark (true/false) — mark style: true → “x”, false → ▲/▼.

“x” reads cleaner on lower TFs; arrows are comfy on higher TFs.

MarkSize — mark size.

Large enough to see, small enough not to cover candles.

MaxMarksPerSide — limit marks above/below price.

Keeps charts tidy in volatility.