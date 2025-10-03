FiboKanal
Entry workflow
-
Determine trend by channel slope and price position relative to the midline.
-
Trigger: Fibo-3 (yellow by default) + intersection with the channel (projected or already occurring / retest).
-
Entry in trend direction — after a Fibo-3 retest or a candlestick confirmation near the intersection zone.
-
Stop-loss: one Fibo-3 level beyond the entry (long — below, short — above).
-
Take-profit: next significant level/channel boundary or the expected intersection zone.
-
Timing: check how many bars remain to the projected intersection — this indicates roughly when the level may be reached on your TF.
Inputs (exact parameter names) and impact
-
QC_WindowBars — regression window length (number of recent bars).
Larger → smoother channel, more stable projection; smaller → faster response, more noise.
-
QC_MinBars — minimum bars required to start calculation.
Prevents building on “thin” history.
-
QC_UseTypical (true/false) — price type: Typical ((H+L+C)/3) or Close.
Typical damps wicks (more stable channel); Close emphasizes closes.
-
QC_UpperQuantile / QC_LowerQuantile — upper/lower quantiles (e.g., 0.95 / 0.05 ).
Higher → wider channel (fewer false touches); lower → narrower (more sensitivity).
-
QC_ShowMidLine (true/false) — show regression midline.
Helpful to gauge trend strength zone (above/below midline).
-
HorizonBars — projection horizon (bars to the right for “channel × level” intersections).
Larger → further timing; avoid over-extending to prevent “precision illusion”.
-
FiboPrefix — prefix of your Fibonacci objects’ names on the chart.
Ensures the indicator finds your F1/F2/F3 lines (match your naming).
-
MarkF1 / MarkF2 / MarkF3 (true/false) — which levels to track for intersection marks.
For the base setup, MarkF3=true (Fibo-3) is enough; others optional.
-
UseCrossMark (true/false) — mark style: true → “x”, false → ▲/▼.
“x” reads cleaner on lower TFs; arrows are comfy on higher TFs.
-
MarkSize — mark size.
Large enough to see, small enough not to cover candles.
-
MaxMarksPerSide — limit marks above/below price.
Keeps charts tidy in volatility.
-
PriceFilterPts — distance filter (points) between current price and level to show a mark.
0 = off. Set to hide far, non-actionable intersections.
Default working level is Fibo-3 (yellow). Appearance/set of levels is configured in your Fibonacci layout; FiboKanal reads them and does not modify them.