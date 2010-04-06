Risk Panel VIP

Risk Panel VIP (MT4)

Risk Panel VIP is a professional Tool for MetaTrader 4 designed for fast, disciplined execution. It calculates position size from your balance risk and places Stop Loss / Take Profit accordingly. This is a trade management utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit.

Main functions

  • Draggable Stop Line: place the stop on chart; the panel auto-calculates lot size from your configured risk % of balance (default 2%, editable).
  • Context-aware action button: if the stop line is above current price → Open Sell; if below → Open Buy.
  • Auto SL/TP: Stop Loss at the line; Take Profit by reward % (default 4% of balance, editable).
  • Manual controls: Apply SL / Apply TP to existing positions at any time.
  • Close Chart: close all positions on the current symbol.
  • Close All: close all positions across all symbols.
  • Draggable panel: double-click top, then drag to reposition.

How to use

  1. Attach the EA to a chart in MetaTrader 4.
  2. Ensure AutoTrading is ON (toolbar button is green) and Allow live trading is enabled in EA settings.
  3. Set risk % for SL and reward % for TP, or keep defaults (SL 2%, TP 4%).
  4. Drag the Stop Line to the desired price level and use the context button to open a position.
  5. Use manual buttons to Apply SL/TP later if needed; use Close Chart / Close All with care.

Inputs

  • RiskPercent_SL – percent of balance to risk for Stop Loss.
  • RewardPercent_TP – percent of balance to target for Take Profit.
  • Auto_SLTP_Enabled – on/off for automatic SL/TP on new orders.
  • Panel_Corner – top-left / top-right / bottom-left / bottom-right.
  • Panel_Offset_X / Panel_Offset_Y – pixel offsets from the chosen corner.
  • FontSize, Padding, Color_Scheme – panel styling options.
  • Confirm_Close_All – true/false confirmation before closing all positions.

Notes

  • No DLLs required; no external libraries.
  • The EA does not open trades by itself unless you press the action button; it manages SL/TP and close actions.
  • Position sizing is calculated from current account balance and your configured percentages.
  • Behavior depends on broker execution and trading permissions.

Limitations and safety

  • Close All affects all open symbols in the terminal. Enable confirmation if needed.
  • Backtesting can be used to review panel behavior in Strategy Tester visual mode.

Support

If you find this tool helpful, your honest review or rating is appreciated. It motivates further development and helps prioritize useful features for future updates.

Updates

Updates may be published to maintain the stated functionality. Users can install updates at their discretion.


Prodotti consigliati
Lot Calculate
Maksim Neimerik
Utilità
This simple but useful script calculates the lot in % of the deposit. It is indispensable for risk management. There is only one customizable parameter: MaxRisk - risk in % for lot calculation. The product works as a standard script. Launch it once on an appropriate chart and start trading using the calculated lot value. Genious is simplicity! Happy trading!
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (48)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Profitstat free
Tonny Obare
4 (2)
Utilità
Profitstat is a free indicator that scans your history and displays it on the chart. The free version shows the number of trades and profit made on the current and previous day. The data is updated instantly as soon as a trade closes. Simply attach it to any chart and it gives the account data irrespective of the chart currency nor timeframe.
FREE
SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
Utilità
Puoi aprire un trade manualmente (one click) e questo EA penserà a posizionare SL E TP. SL e TP vengono inseriti in base ai Pips che specifichi nella schermata di input. Puoi anche scegliere SL e TP monetari. SL e TP vengono definiti in base al prezzo medio ponderato (PMC), quindi se apri una nuova operazione SL e TP verranno aggiornati in base al nuovo PMC. Il PMC non è unico, ma differenziato tra operazioni buy e operazioni sell (informazione utile solo se apri operazioni di segno opposto sul
FREE
Safety
Sergey Ermolov
5 (2)
Utilità
Penso che tutti conoscano una regola di gestione del denaro come "Sicuro". Per coloro che non lo sanno, safe comporta la chiusura di metà della posizione dopo che i profitti dell'operazione sono stati livellati alla dimensione del piede. Quindi, anche se il prezzo si gira e si blocca, non perderai più denaro, perché esattamente lo stesso margine di profitto è stato ottenuto quando una parte della posizione è stata chiusa in precedenza. Safety Advisor ha solo un'impostazione: il lotto di chiusu
FREE
IceFX TradeInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.76 (41)
Utilità
IceFX’s TradeInfo is an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator). Risk-based LOT
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilità
Vi presentiamo NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker per MT4: Non perdete mai più l'impostazione di StopLoss e TakeProfit con il nostro NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker, un assistente indispensabile per i trader che navigano sul mercato del Nasdaq 100 su MetaTrader 4. Questo strumento è stato progettato per coloro che cercano una soluzione perfetta per automatizzare la gestione dei livelli di StopLoss e TakeProfit. Questo strumento è stato progettato per coloro che cercano una soluzione perfetta per automatizzare
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Se ti piace questo progetto, lascia una recensione a 5 stelle. Questo indicatore disegna i prezzi aperti, alti, bassi e di chiusura per i specificati periodo e può essere regolato per un determinato fuso orario. Questi sono livelli importanti guardati da molti istituzionali e professionali commercianti e può essere utile per voi per conoscere i luoghi dove potrebbero essere più attivo. I periodi disponibili sono: Giorno precedente. Settimana precedente. Mese precedente. Precedente trimestre. A
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicatori
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (70)
Indicatori
Il Catturatore di Tendenza: La Strategia del Catturatore di Tendenza con Indicatore di Allarme è uno strumento versatile di analisi tecnica che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una Strategia dinamica del Catturatore di Tendenza, adattandosi alle condizioni di mercato per una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono personalizzare i parametri in base alle loro preferenze e tolleranza a
FREE
Harmonic Butterfly
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Auto double push limited
Yasunao Koyama
Utilità
Update:ver1.53 (2023/08/16) ・概要と必要環境 手動発注もしくは他ツール等からの発注に対し、指値発注予約の複製を生成します。こちらは「発注操作の簡易化」に特化したものになります。発注判断となる分析は、資料を漁る、経験則を導く、他の分析ツールやEAを併用する等、利用者ご自身で頑張ってください。なお、ver1.28より、「決済後、自動で再発注する」機能が実装されました。(有償版でのみ有効化できます) ・導入と導入後の操作 導入そのものは簡単です。「自動売買可能なEA」として、適当なチャートにて動作させるだけです。(チャートの対象相場は問いません。このEAは、チャートを見ていません)。あとは、「このEAでのローカルコピー以外の発注」があれば、それに応じて「損失が出た場合に備えての追加取引の予約」という形で、指値発注が自動生成されます。 導入操作上の注意として、「本EAを、複数のチャートで動作」はできません。EAがチャート自体を見ておらず、注文状況だけを見ているため、複数のチャートで動かす意味もありません。また、ターミナルとEAの設定として「自動売買」を許可しない
FREE
PZ Trade Pad EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (30)
Utilità
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop pr
FREE
Elsna Horizontal Lines MT4
Raymond Edusei
Utilità
This MQL4 indicator creates a customizable grid of horizontal lines on your trading chart. Here's what it does: **Main Functions:** - Draws equally spaced horizontal lines across the visible price range - Supports two line types: horizontal lines or trend lines with forward projection - Automatically adjusts to price scale changes **Key Features:** 1. **Customizable Spacing**: Set grid distance in pips (20 pips by default) 2. **Flexible Starting Point**: Auto-calculates starting price or lets
FREE
Metatrader Uptime Monitoring
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Utilità
This utility keeps a watchful eye on your trading terminals and ensures that you are notified if any of them are disconnected. Simply attach the utility to a chart and connect to a monitoring service who can notify you. We use UptimeRobot for both VPS and terminal monitoring; however, any service supporting heartbeat monitoring can be employed. Many such services offer free plans and various notification methods, such as Cronitor.io
FREE
MT4 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilità
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicatori
Panoramica dell’indicatore Aroon Classic L’indicatore Aroon Classic è uno strumento tecnico che identifica quantitativamente l’insorgere e la persistenza dei trend su un grafico. Utilizza due linee — “Aroon Up” e “Aroon Down” — per mostrare la forza del trend e i punti di inversione nell’intervallo da 0 a 100. Un valore elevato di Aroon Up indica un forte trend rialzista, mentre un valore elevato di Aroon Down indica un forte trend ribassista. Caratteristiche principali Distinzione visiva tra in
FREE
PZ Pivot Points
PZ TRADING SLU
4.6 (10)
Indicatori
This indicator displays pivot points in the chart, including historical vales, and supports many calculation modes for Pivot Points and S/R levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It plots historical levels for backtesting purposes It allows you to select the reference timeframe It implements different Pivot Point calculation modes It implements different SR calculation modes It implements customizable colors and sizes Calculation Modes The indicator
FREE
Trade Panel Pro by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.85 (34)
Utilità
Fully functional manual trade panel with risk/reward, auto SL, lot size calculation, one-click trading, hidden (virtual) stop loss/take profit and pending orders, scale in and out of trades (partial close), news events and more. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Brings an incredible amount of functionality to MetaTrader for free and for both demo and live accounts. Features Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk, fixed amount or dynamic lots Automatic take profit base
FREE
ScalpingOne for MT4free
Xian Er Sha Ao
3 (1)
Utilità
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One MT4 free One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.  (The free version has only 3 positions) Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) The timeline drawing function can be linked with the clock disp
FREE
ACD Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
ACD Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ACD indicator, developed by Mark Fisher, is a technical analysis tool in MetaTrader 4 used to detect potential market trends and assess trend strength. The ACD system is built around identifying the market’s Opening Range (OR) and using it to establish key trading levels. This range typically includes the first 30 minutes to one hour of market activity. After defining the OR, traders identify levels A and C, derived from it, to guide trading decisions. These le
FREE
SX Theme Setter MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
5 (1)
Utilità
SX Theme Setter is intended for changing chart appearance in 2 modes: - Gradient background mode: In this mode, the indicator creates a gradient background for your chart. Colors, steps and gradient type can be selected by user. - Color theme: Color theme mode provides more than 50 built-in different color themes which can be selected from a list. Most of these themes are converted from official color themes of real trading platforms of the past and present. Try them out and see if they suit
FREE
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
TPX Heiken Ashi
TPX
Indicatori
Indicator to be placed in the same folder as Dash to activate the alert filter with Heiken Aish. After downloading the indicator, copy it to the same folder so Dash can read the indicator. It is not necessary to insert it into the chart, this is only for Dash to search for signals and inform the direction of buying and selling of the Indicator. Check if the indicator's path is correct within Dash.
FREE
RSI Signalz
Gabriel Beaird
Utilità
RSI Signalz  ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOW FREE FOR EVERYONE! TUNABLE IN THE INPUT SETTINGS - ENJOY :) (IT DOES NOT TRADE FOR YOU. THIS IS TOO JUST HELP WITH MANUAL TRADING)  Fully Automated EA for marking good en
FREE
One click closing Tool
Ding Xu
5 (1)
Utilità
一键平仓小工具，可以针对买单、卖单和挂单进行批量操作，可以操作当前图表订单和所有订单，简单高效。 第一行第一个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 所有买单，第二个按钮是关闭当前图表品种的所有卖单，第三个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 的所有订单； 第二行 第一个按钮是删除当前图表 品种 所有买单挂单，第二个按钮是 删除 当前图表品种的所有卖单 挂单 ，第三个按钮是 删除 当前图表 品种 的所有 挂单 ； 第三行第一个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部买单，第二个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全 卖单，第三个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部订单； 第四行第一个按钮是删除所有 品种全部买单挂单 ，第二个按钮是 删除 全部品种 的全部卖单挂单 ，第三个按钮是删除 全部品种 的全部挂单 。 希望此程序能对您有用
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicatori
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
3.8 (5)
Indicatori
Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore informativo sarà utile per coloro che vogliono essere sempre informati sulla situazione attuale del conto. L'indicatore mostra dati come profitto in punti, percentuale e valuta, nonché lo spread per la coppia corrente e il tempo fino alla chiusura della barra nell'intervallo di tempo corrente. VERSIONE MT5 -   Indicatori più utili Esistono diverse opzioni per posizionare la linea delle informazioni sulla carta: A destra del prezzo (corre dietro al prezzo); Come commento (nell'
FREE
MQLTA Auto Close Demo
MQL4 Trading Automation
Utilità
Auto Close is an expert advisor that can assist you with your money and risk management rules. The EA can monitor your Balance, Equity, Margin, Global Profit and Global Loss and alert you in case any of these reaches a specified threshold. This Demo Version has Notification and Close features disabled, full version can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29141 How does it work? Load the Auto Close EA in the chart and set the parameters you want to keep monitored. If any of the risk
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (187)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (99)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilità
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (414)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (6)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (88)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (51)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.54 (13)
Utilità
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.53 (30)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilità
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitora tutti i mercati — senza alcuna configurazione Panoramica Custom Alerts AIO è una soluzione di monitoraggio dei mercati pronta all’uso che non richiede alcuna configurazione. Tutti gli indicatori necessari — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sono integrati internamente. Non vengono mostrati grafici, rendendolo ideale per generare alert in tempo reale in modo discreto ed efficiente. Supporta tutte le classi di asset offerte dal tuo broker: Forex,
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilità
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on your
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilità
Visualizza immediatamente la cronologia delle tue operazioni chiuse per giorno e settimana, le tue operazioni aperte correnti e l'esposizione forex su un grafico! Utilizza la mappa di calore per identificare le operazioni redditizie e dove si trova il tuo drawdown attuale all'interno del tuo portafoglio di trading. Pulsanti di chiusura rapida Utilizza i pulsanti di chiusura rapida per chiudere ogni operazione su un singolo simbolo, chiudere singole operazioni per intero o ottenere profitti o p
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilità
Strumento di supporto al trading: questo tipo di strumento di supporto al trading ti aiuterà a calcolare la media delle tue posizioni precedentemente non redditizie utilizzando due tecniche: media standard copertura con successiva apertura di posizioni in base all'andamento L'utility permette   di gestire contemporaneamente diverse posizioni aperte in direzioni diverse, sia per l'acquisto che per la vendita. Ad esempio, se hai aperto una posizione per la vendita e la seconda per l'acquisto, entr
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 4 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore, expert advisor e script. È facile utilizzarli proprio come nei grafici standard. A differenza degli strumenti s
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Utilità
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.33 (6)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [Istruzioni  
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilità
SAFETYLOCK è lo strumento ideale per i trader che desiderano proteggere le proprie operazioni da improvvise inversioni di mercato, impostando automaticamente un ordine opposto per ogni posizione aperta. Quando un trader o un EA apre una nuova posizione, SAFETYLOCK crea immediatamente un ordine in sospeso opposto. N el caso in cui la posizione inizi a generare perdite, l'ordine pendente viene attivato, bloccando la posizione e limitando così le perdite potenziali. Questo EA offre una gamma compl
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
Utilità
Soluzione professionale per la copia delle operazioni tra terminali. RS Trade Copier è un sistema affidabile e versatile per copiare operazioni di trading tra terminali MetaTrader 4. Il programma è adatto sia ai trader esperti e ai servizi di segnali, sia agli investitori privati. Permette di trasferire segnali da uno o più fornitori a uno o più clienti con alta precisione e ritardi minimi. Supporta sia una configurazione automatica semplice che una configurazione manuale avanzata. Non interferi
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilità
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilità
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
GRID Manual v02
Clim Fandeev
Utilità
Grid robot that maintains every open position opened by the trader. The buttons on the screen are used for opening the initial trade. The yellow labels display the price of total breakeven for each grid. The light blue labels display the level of total take profit for orders of each grid. The take profit is virtual. With each subsequent opened order the take profit of the grid is adjusted to get the total profit in the sum of the profit of the initial order, regardless of the size of all lots in
Altri dall’autore
MT4 Trendline Toolbox
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Indicatori
Trendline Toolbox (MT4) Trendline Toolbox is a utility indicator for MetaTrader 4 that helps manage trendlines and common chart objects. It does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Main functions Clone the selected trendline (style, angle, and price levels are preserved). Toggle the “Extend” property for the selected trendline. Delete the selected trendline. Delete all objects on the current chart. Hold the middle mouse button and drag across a trendline to delete it
FREE
Colored Candle Time
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Indicatori
Candle Time (MT4) The Candle Time indicator shows the remaining time for the current candle on the active chart timeframe. It adapts automatically to the chart period and updates on every tick. This is a charting utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Main functions Display the time remaining for the current candle on any timeframe (M1 to MN). Color-coded state: green when price is above the open (up), gray when unchanged, and red when below the open (do
FREE
Risk Panel Pro v1
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Utilità
Risk Panel Pro (MT4) Risk Panel Pro is a Tool for MetaTrader 4 that automates placing Stop Loss and Take Profit based on a percentage of the account balance. It is a trade management utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Main functions Auto-apply SL/TP on new orders using balance-based risk (default: SL 2%, TP 4%). Switch Automatic mode off to manage SL/TP manually. One-click buttons to apply SL or TP to existing positions at any time. Close Chart : clo
FREE
Session Times
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Utilità
Session Timers (MT4) Session Timers adds a clean ribbon at the bottom of the chart showing the time until open and time until close for major FX sessions. While a session is open, a progress bar fills in real time. This is a charting utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Sessions covered Sydney Tokyo Frankfurt London New York Main functions Countdown to the next session open/close for each market. Live progress bar while a session is active. Works on al
FREE
