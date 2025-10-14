Regime Radar — Market Regimes + Bias Stops (MT5, v1.20)

Regime Radar identifies the current market regime (Range / Weak Trend / Strong Trend / Shock) and displays it in a compact panel with optional dynamic RSI/BB suggestions and ATR-based stop lines on the main chart. This is a visualization/analysis indicator; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit.

Main functions

Regime detection (4 colors): Range (Blue), Weak Trend (Orange), Strong Trend (Green), Shock (Red).

(4 colors): Range (Blue), Weak Trend (Orange), Strong Trend (Green), Shock (Red). Bias & labels : BiasScore highlights the dominant side; stop lines can show BUY/SELL labels and thicken when bias is strong.

: BiasScore highlights the dominant side; stop lines can show labels and thicken when bias is strong. ATR stops : long/short ATR-based stop lines plotted on the main chart.

: long/short ATR-based stop lines plotted on the main chart. Smart panel : regime, direction arrow, confidence, trend strength, feature z-scores, and dynamic RSI/BB suggestions.

: regime, direction arrow, confidence, trend strength, feature z-scores, and dynamic RSI/BB suggestions. Alerts: optional alert on regime change (sound/push supported).

How it works (overview)

Feature set includes ATR normalized by price, linear-regression slope, skewness of log-returns, higher-timeframe EMA slope (MTF), and intraday VWAP slope.

Features are z-scored (capped) and clustered with a 4-cluster method; clusters map to intuitive regimes by trend strength/volatility/skew.

Smoothing via majority vote and minimum hold bars reduces rapid flips.

What’s new in v1.20

BiasScore (0..1) : blends trend strength, model confidence, and slope alignment (price/MTF/VWAP).

: blends trend strength, model confidence, and slope alignment (price/MTF/VWAP). BUY/SELL labels on stop lines when BiasScore ≥ 0.55 and direction is clear.

on stop lines when BiasScore ≥ 0.55 and direction is clear. Stronger emphasis on the active side when BiasScore ≥ 0.70 (thicker line).

on the active side when BiasScore ≥ 0.70 (thicker line). Shock regime applies a conservative penalty to BiasScore.

How to use

Attach the indicator to any MT5 chart. Optionally enable dynamic RSI/BB suggestions and alerts. Use the panel to monitor regime, bias %, confidence, and trend strength; manage stops with the ATR lines on the chart. For volatile symbols, consider slightly higher ATR multipliers and a longer smoothing window.

Customization (Inputs)

Training & update : training window length, periodic retraining.

: training window length, periodic retraining. Features : ATR/LR/skew/VWAP periods and the higher-TF (MTF) selection.

: ATR/LR/skew/VWAP periods and the higher-TF (MTF) selection. Smoothing : vote window and minimum hold bars.

: vote window and minimum hold bars. Stops : ATR multipliers per regime and label offsets.

: ATR multipliers per regime and label offsets. Display : panel layout, text sizes, colors, and optional dynamic RSI/BB.

: panel layout, text sizes, colors, and optional dynamic RSI/BB. Alerts: regime-change alert, push notification, and sound options.

Outputs

Subwindow : colored regime bar; optional dynamic RSI & Bollinger Bands.

: colored regime bar; optional dynamic RSI & Bollinger Bands. Panel : regime + arrow (↑/↓/→), Bias %, confidence %, trend strength, feature z-scores, suggestions, last change time/bars since change.

: regime + arrow (↑/↓/→), Bias %, confidence %, trend strength, feature z-scores, suggestions, last change time/bars since change. Main chart: ATR-based long/short stop lines with contextual labels (e.g., “Long Stop — BUY (72%)”). At low confidence, plain labels are shown.

Notes

No DLLs required; no external libraries.

Uses tick-based updates; behavior can vary by broker feed.

Adequate history on the current and higher timeframe improves stability.

Limitations

This is not an Expert Advisor; it does not auto-trade or manage orders.

The model is unsupervised; regime mapping is stabilized but unusual conditions may differ.

Support

If you find this tool helpful, your honest review or rating is appreciated. It motivates further development and helps prioritize useful features for future updates.

Availability

Currently free for early users. This indicator will soon become paid.





Updates

Updates may be published to maintain the stated functionality. Users can install updates at their discretion.