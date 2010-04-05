• Long-only optimization for XAUUSD (no sell orders) • Stochastic-timed entries with controlled buy-grid • Basket take-profit for net cluster exits • Equity/drawdown guard to cap risk • H1 recommended; M15 for more activity • Designed for serious, capital-aware investors • Baseline: 50 , 000 cent account (~$ 500 on cent) • Low-spread broker + VPS recommended Gold Buy Navigator (Long-Only) – XAUUSD Automation for Serious Investors Gold Buy Navigator (Long-Only) – XAUUSD Automation for Serious Investors

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Bias: Long-Only (no sell orders)

Timeframes: H4-D1 (recommended: H1)

Intended Users: Serious, capital-aware investors and traders

Overview

Gold Buy Navigator is a rules-based Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for long-only trading on XAUUSD. The system combines a Stochastic-timed entry filter with a controlled buy-grid and basket take-profit logic. All sell-side logic is intentionally excluded; this EA is optimized for upward participation and recovery on pullbacks, with explicit equity protection options.

This is not a high-frequency or “set and forget” toy. It is designed for serious investors who understand position sizing, margin, and the implications of grid accumulation during adverse moves.

Who This EA Is For

Traders with a long-bias view on gold who prefer systematic execution.

Investors who can operate with sufficient capital and accept slower, steadier compounding.

Users comfortable with risk controls, VPS usage, and forward testing before going live.

What the EA Does (Plain Language)

Long-Only Entries: Uses Stochastic oversold conditions to time initial buy entries in uptrending or neutral regimes.

Controlled Buy-Grid: If price pulls back, the EA can add positions at configured spacing to improve the average entry.

Basket Take-Profit: Targets a net-profit exit for the whole position cluster rather than per-order TP.

Equity Protection: Optional equity/drawdown guard to close exposure if risk thresholds are exceeded.

No Sells, No Hedging Tricks: The system does not place sell orders and does not rely on martingale “churn.” It’s engineered for the buy side only.

Important Limitations

Long-Only Optimization: The EA is not intended for sideways chop or persistent downtrends. In prolonged declines, the grid may accumulate positions; equity guards should be configured appropriately.

Capital Requirement: Grid strategies require adequate margin . Under-funded accounts are not suitable.

Execution Quality Matters: Wide spreads or slow execution degrade outcomes.

Minimum Baseline & Requirements

Account Size: Minimum 50,000 cent account (≈ $500 on a cent account ) as a conservative baseline for the default parameters. Scale up capital for more aggressive settings.

Leverage: Broker standard; ensure ample margin headroom for multi-order baskets.

VPS: Recommended (24/5 operation).

Broker Conditions: Low spread and reliable execution preferred.

Recommended Operating Mode

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (balanced), M15 (more active)

Forward Test First: Run a demo forward test for several sessions to confirm broker behavior and your sizing assumptions.

One Chart, One EA: Attach to a single XAUUSD chart per account to keep basket logic clear.

Core Settings (Essentials Only)

StartLot: Initial position size. Choose a size consistent with your capital.

LotMultiplier (optional grid scaling): Controls how follow-up orders scale. Conservative users may keep this 1.0–1.2.

GridSpacingPoints: Distance between additional buys during pullbacks.

MaxOrders (if present in your build): Cap the number of grid entries to constrain exposure.

StochK / StochD / Slowing / BuyLevel / Timeframe: Stochastic filter parameters for long entries.

Equity Protection / MaxDrawdownPercent: Close all if equity drawdown exceeds your tolerance.

Slippage / Magic: Execution tolerance and unique identifier.

Keep defaults to begin. Adjust one parameter at a time after sufficient demo observation.

Risk Management Notes

Position Sizing: Start conservatively; avoid pushing lot sizes to the margin limit.

Drawdown Guard: Use the equity/drawdown close-all control. This is a last-resort safety valve.

Spread/News: Consider pausing around major news if your broker’s spreads widen significantly.

Backtesting & Validation Guidance

Use Every tick based on real ticks with variable spreads for realism.

Test multiple regimes (trending up, pullbacks, range).

Compare fixed vs mild scaling to understand your risk envelope.

Validate with your broker’s data; then forward-test on demo before going live.

Getting Started (Checklist)

Attach the EA to XAUUSD H4 on a demo account. Run for several sessions to observe entries, spacing, and basket exits. Confirm margin usage and that equity protection behaves as expected. Move to live only when comfortable with risk and broker behavior.

Change Log (current build)

v1.01 Stability: safer lot normalization and margin checks. Basket trailing refinement and clearer logs. UI cleanup and chart-event handling consistency.



Support

Purchase includes responses during business hours and a step-by-step setup guide. Please prepare broker name, account type, and screenshots if requesting assistance.

Risk Disclosure

Trading gold and forex involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance. This EA is long-only and optimized for XAUUSD; use prudent sizing, test on demo, and never risk funds you cannot afford to lose.