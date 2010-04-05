### FX Kings Elite Scalper v13.0 - Enhanced AI-Powered Trading System





**Unlock Elite-Level Trading with AI Intelligence – Designed for Every Trader, Every Market, Every Account!**





Are you ready to elevate your trading game with a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) that combines razor-sharp scalping strategies, advanced machine learning, and robust risk management? Introducing **FX Kings Elite Scalper v13.0**, the ultimate AI-enhanced trading system built for maximum profitability, adaptability, and user-friendliness. Whether you're a beginner dipping your toes into automated trading, a seasoned pro optimizing a large portfolio, or an institutional trader managing high-volume accounts, this EA is engineered to deliver consistent results across all experience levels and account types.





This isn't just another scalper – it's a sophisticated AI-driven powerhouse that learns from the market in real-time, adapts to changing conditions, and protects your capital like never before. With a target win rate of up to 90% (based on optimized historical performance), it's designed to attract conservative investors seeking steady growth and aggressive traders chasing explosive returns. Backed by years of development and real-world testing, FX Kings Elite Scalper v12.6 is your key to trading smarter, not harder.





#### Why Choose FX Kings Elite Scalper? Key Features & Benefits

- **Universal Compatibility for All Account Types**:

- Works seamlessly on **Standard, Mini, Micro, Cent, and ECN accounts** from any broker (MT4 compatible).

- Supports low-balance starters (as low as $100 for cent accounts) up to high-net-worth portfolios (millions in equity).

- Dynamic lot sizing adjusts automatically to your account size, ensuring safe scaling for small accounts while maximizing potential for larger ones. No more over-leveraging or under-utilizing your capital!

- **Trade Any Symbol, Especially Synthetic Indices**:

- Optimized for **Volatility Indices** like Volatility 75 (VIX75), Boom/Crash Indices, Step Indices, and other synthetic assets popular on brokers like Deriv, Binary.com, and similar platforms.

- Excels in **Forex pairs** (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, with special tuning for GBP pairs).

- Handles **Commodities** like Gold (XAUUSD) with conservative settings to navigate volatility.

- Supports **Cryptocurrencies**, **Stocks**, **Indices**, and **Custom Symbols** – if your broker offers it, this EA can trade it!

- No restrictions: Trade 24/7 on any instrument, including high-volatility synthetics where traditional EAs fail. The AI regime detection identifies trending, ranging, or volatile markets to optimize entries.





- **Expected Monthly Projections** (Based on Historical Backtesting & Forward Testing):

- **Conservative Growth Mode** (Low Risk: 0.25% base risk per trade, max 0.8%):

- Ideal for beginners, retirees, or risk-averse users with small accounts.

- Projected monthly returns: 5-15% on average (e.g., turn $1,000 into $1,050-$1,150 in a month).

- Focuses on capital preservation with strict drawdown limits (max 8%), aiming for steady compounding over time.

- Real-world example: In low-volatility markets, expect 8-10% monthly with a 90%+ win rate on filtered trades.

- **Aggressive Growth Mode** (Higher Risk: Up to max risk with AI adjustments):

- Perfect for experienced traders or those with larger accounts seeking rapid growth.

- Projected monthly returns: 20-50%+ (e.g., turn $1,000 into $1,200-$1,500 or more in volatile conditions).

- Leverages AI for bolder entries in high-opportunity setups, but with built-in safeguards like VaR (Value at Risk) and portfolio heat monitoring.

- Note: Projections are estimates based on backtests (2015-2025 data) across various symbols. Past performance isn't indicative of future results. Always use demo accounts first and consider market conditions. Drawdowns can reach 5-8% in aggressive mode during adverse periods.





- **Revolutionary AI & Machine Learning Integration – The Heart of the System**:

- **Enhanced AI Benefits**:

- **Adaptive Learning**: The EA uses an ensemble of machine learning models (3 models with dynamic weights) to analyze trade history, patterns, and market regimes. It self-optimizes every 12 hours (or on-demand) to improve win rates, targeting 90% accuracy by avoiding losing patterns and reinforcing winners.

- **Pattern Recognition**: Identifies wick fills, breakouts, and custom setups with 75%+ similarity thresholds. Over time, it learns from your trades, reducing false signals and boosting profitability (e.g., skips high-volatility traps).

- **Risk Intelligence**: Advanced risk management with VaR (95% confidence), expected shortfall, tail risk, and portfolio heat metrics. AI adjusts risk dynamically (0.05-0.8% per trade) based on win rate trends – increases during hot streaks, reduces during drawdowns.

- **Market Regime Detection**: Classifies markets as Trending Up/Down, Ranging, High/Low Volatility – only trades in favorable conditions, reducing losses by up to 50% compared to static EAs.

- **Benefits for You**: Higher consistency (90% target win rate), lower drawdowns (max 8%), and hands-free optimization. Beginners get "set-it-and-forget-it" simplicity; pros enjoy customizable parameters for fine-tuning.

- **Proven Edge**: In tests, AI mode increased net profit by 30-50% vs. non-AI, with fewer trades but higher quality. It's not hype – it's data-driven evolution.





#### How to Use FX Kings Elite Scalper v13.0 – Simple Setup Guide

1. **Installation**:

- Download and copy the EA file (.ex4) to your MT4 terminal's "Experts" folder (File > Open Data Folder > MQL4 > Experts).

- Restart MT4, then attach the EA to a chart (right-click > Attach to Chart) for your desired symbol (e.g., Volatility 75 or EURUSD).

- Recommended Timeframe: M5 (primary), with H1 confirmation.





2. **Key Settings (Customizable Inputs)**:

- **Core Trading**: Base Risk (0.25%), Max Risk (0.8%), Max Trades (1 for safety).

- **AI Intelligence**: Enable AI Learning (true), Min Trade Score (0.75), Target Win Rate (90%).

- **Risk Management**: Max Drawdown (8%), Min Margin (300%).

- **Entry Types**: Enable Wick Fill/Breakout (true for synthetics).

- For conservative: Lower risk % and disable aggressive entries. For aggressive: Increase multipliers (ATR/TP) and enable all features.

- Debug Logging: Enable for detailed logs during testing.





3. **Getting Started**:

- Test on a **demo account** first (1-2 weeks) to familiarize yourself.

- Start with default settings on a cent account for low risk.

- Monitor via the on-chart Metrics Panel (shows real-time stats, AI score, P&L, and risk metrics).

- Use on VPS for 24/7 operation, especially for synthetics that trade weekends.

- How to Optimize: Run backtests in MT5 Strategy Tester (2015-2025 data), then forward-test. AI auto-optimizes, but tweak for your broker's spreads.





**Disclaimer**: Trading involves risk of loss. No guarantees of profit. Use only what you can afford to lose. Consult a financial advisor. Projections are illustrative; actual results vary by market, broker, and settings.





