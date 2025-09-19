AI Pro
AI Pro EA – Simple Execution, Smart Money Management
Systematically grow your account with AI Pro, a straightforward yet powerful Expert Advisor designed to capture reliable momentum on higher timeframes.
AI Pro avoids overcomplicating trading. This EA focuses on a proven core strategy: finding market consensus by tracking strong, consecutive candlestick movements.
✅ Why Choose AI Pro?
Simple & Effective Logic: The EA enters trades only upon detecting 3 consecutive closing candles in the same direction on the H1 or H4 timeframes. This consensus often signals a reliable short-term trend continuation.
Exclusive Progressive Money Manager (MM): We've integrated an intelligent, self-adjusting Money Management system that scales your Lot Size to optimize risk and reward based on your equity:
Balance $10 – $50: Trade Lot 0.01
Balance $50 – $100: Trade Lot 0.02
Balance $100 – $200: Trade Lot 0.03
Balance $200+: Lot Size continues to increase with exponential capital scaling to drive growth without limit.
Absolute Risk Control: Every trade is placed with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, ensuring you never trade without a clear exit plan.
📊 Key Technical Parameters
|Parameter
|Default Value
|Description
|RiskPercent
|1.0
|Percentage risk (used as an initial base).
|StopLossPoints
|100
|Stop Loss in points (e.g., 10 pips on x.xxxxx pairs).
|TakeProfitPoints
|100
|Take Profit in points (e.g., 10 pips on x.xxxxx pairs).
|MinBalance
|10
|Minimum required account equity to operate.
Let AI Pro monitor the market and manage your risk. Start your journey toward smart, automated trading today!