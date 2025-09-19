AI Pro

AI Pro EA – Simple Execution, Smart Money Management

Systematically grow your account with AI Pro, a straightforward yet powerful Expert Advisor designed to capture reliable momentum on higher timeframes.

AI Pro avoids overcomplicating trading. This EA focuses on a proven core strategy: finding market consensus by tracking strong, consecutive candlestick movements.

✅ Why Choose AI Pro?

  • Simple & Effective Logic: The EA enters trades only upon detecting 3 consecutive closing candles in the same direction on the H1 or H4 timeframes. This consensus often signals a reliable short-term trend continuation.

  • Exclusive Progressive Money Manager (MM): We've integrated an intelligent, self-adjusting Money Management system that scales your Lot Size to optimize risk and reward based on your equity:

    • Balance $10 – $50: Trade Lot 0.01

    • Balance $50 – $100: Trade Lot 0.02

    • Balance $100 – $200: Trade Lot 0.03

    • Balance $200+: Lot Size continues to increase with exponential capital scaling to drive growth without limit.

  • Absolute Risk Control: Every trade is placed with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, ensuring you never trade without a clear exit plan.

📊 Key Technical Parameters

Parameter Default Value Description
RiskPercent 1.0 Percentage risk (used as an initial base).
StopLossPoints 100 Stop Loss in points (e.g., 10 pips on x.xxxxx pairs).
TakeProfitPoints 100 Take Profit in points (e.g., 10 pips on x.xxxxx pairs).
MinBalance 10 Minimum required account equity to operate.

Let AI Pro monitor the market and manage your risk. Start your journey toward smart, automated trading today!



