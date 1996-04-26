Sniffer Dog
- Utilità
- Makwana Darshil
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Features
-
Broadcasts new trades, SL/TP modifications, partial closes, and full closes.
-
Supports up to 3 Discord channels and 3 Telegram bots simultaneously.
-
Includes direction (LONG/SHORT), entry, SL, TP, Risk : Reward, ticket ID, and close reason.
-
Time zone: default UTC+5:30 (IST). Users can select their own time zone via input parameters.
How to Configure
-
Allow Web Request in Meta Trader:
-
Go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors.
-
Tick Allow Web Request for listed URL.
-
Add
-
-
Discord Setup
-
Create a webhook in Discord channel settings. (Server settings - Integrations )
-
Copy the Webhook URL.
-
In Inputs: enable Discord, select channel slot, paste URL.
-
-
Telegram Setup
-
Create a bot via @BotFather, copy the Bot Token.
-
Get your Chat ID (e.g., via @userinfobot/ @raw_data_bot).
-
In Inputs: enable Telegram, select bot slot, paste token & chat ID.
-
Inputs
-
Enable Discord/Telegram master switches.
-
Webhook/Bot slots (up to 3 each).
-
Show Risk : Reward (true/false).
-
Time zone offset in hours/minutes (default +5:30).
-
Scan interval in seconds.
Notes
-
This EA does not open or manage trades — it only broadcasts signals.
-
Works on any chart; attach to one chart only.
-
Make sure Web Request domains are correctly whitelisted, otherwise messages cannot be sent.