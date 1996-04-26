Sniffer Dog

  • Broadcasts new trades, SL/TP modifications, partial closes, and full closes.

  • Supports up to 3 Discord channels and 3 Telegram bots simultaneously.

  • Includes direction (LONG/SHORT), entry, SL, TP, Risk : Reward, ticket ID, and close reason.

  • Time zone: default UTC+5:30 (IST). Users can select their own time zone via input parameters.


How to Configure

  1. Allow Web Request in Meta Trader:

    1. Go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors.

    2. Tick Allow Web Request for listed URL.

    3. Add

  1. Discord Setup

    • Create a webhook in Discord channel settings. (Server settings - Integrations )

    • Copy the Webhook URL.

    • In Inputs: enable Discord, select channel slot, paste URL.

  2. Telegram Setup

    • Create a bot via @BotFather, copy the Bot Token.

    • Get your Chat ID (e.g., via @userinfobot/ @raw_data_bot).

    • In Inputs: enable Telegram, select bot slot, paste token & chat ID.


Inputs

  • Enable Discord/Telegram master switches.

  • Webhook/Bot slots (up to 3 each).

  • Show Risk : Reward (true/false).

  • Time zone offset in hours/minutes (default +5:30).

  • Scan interval in seconds.


Notes

  • This EA does not open or manage trades — it only broadcasts signals.

  • Works on any chart; attach to one chart only.

  • Make sure Web Request domains are correctly whitelisted, otherwise messages cannot be sent.




