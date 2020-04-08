True PinBars
- Indicatori
- Timothy Lee Armstrong
- Versione: 1.29
- Aggiornato: 23 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
True PinBars — precise and robust
Spot the real pin bars—the ones that actually move price. Minimize the fake outs. True PinBars uses strict geometry + market-aware sizing causing it to be one of the most dynamic Pin Bar indicator on the market.
Features
-
Range Size Filter (optional) :
More robust to outliers and regime shifts.
→ If median = 100 pts and you set PercentOfMedian = 125, today’s bar must be ≥ 125 pts. Clean. Scalable.
-
Dual-EMA Trend Filters (optional):
Require price to be on the correct side of EMA 50 and EMA 100 (customizable). Keeps you trading with the tape, not against it.
-
Swing Filter (optional):
Demand location. Bull pins form at the lowest low of the last 'number of bars'; bear pins at the highest high. Cuts the mid-range noise.
-
Sharper geometry:
-
TailToBodyRatio controls how dominant the tail must be.
-
OppWickMaxOfRange caps the opposite wick as a fraction of the entire candle range (not just the main wick).
Translation: obvious rejection > decorative shadows.
-
-
Non-repainting by design:
Bar-close lock. Signals print only on closed bars. What you see is what the logic validated.
Why it filters better
Layered rules focus on decisive rejection + meaningful size + right context. That means fewer tiny, cosmetic “pins” and more candles that actually matter.
Dial PercentOfMedian or TailToBodyRatio down for more signals; up for sniper-level strictness.
EA-friendly
Clear, stable buffers. Closed-bar logic. Built to slot into automation without “ghost” triggers.
Disclaimer: Not investment advice. Validate with your playbook, risk rules, and forward tests before going live.