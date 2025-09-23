True PinBars — precise and robust

Spot the real pin bars—the ones that actually move price. Minimize the fake outs. True PinBars uses strict geometry + market-aware sizing causing it to be one of the most dynamic Pin Bar indicator on the market.

Features

Range Size Filter (optional) :

More robust to outliers and regime shifts.

→ If median = 100 pts and you set PercentOfMedian = 125 , today’s bar must be ≥ 125 pts . Clean. Scalable.

Dual-EMA Trend Filters (optional):

Require price to be on the correct side of EMA 50 and EMA 100 (customizable). Keeps you trading with the tape, not against it.

Swing Filter (optional):

Demand location. Bull pins form at the lowest low of the last 'number of bars' ; bear pins at the highest high . Cuts the mid-range noise.

Sharper geometry: TailToBodyRatio controls how dominant the tail must be. OppWickMaxOfRange caps the opposite wick as a fraction of the entire candle range (not just the main wick).

Translation: obvious rejection > decorative shadows.

Non-repainting by design:

Bar-close lock. Signals print only on closed bars. What you see is what the logic validated.

Why it filters better

Layered rules focus on decisive rejection + meaningful size + right context. That means fewer tiny, cosmetic “pins” and more candles that actually matter.

Dial PercentOfMedian or TailToBodyRatio down for more signals; up for sniper-level strictness.





EA-friendly

Clear, stable buffers. Closed-bar logic. Built to slot into automation without “ghost” triggers.

Disclaimer: Not investment advice. Validate with your playbook, risk rules, and forward tests before going live.



