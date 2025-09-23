True PinBars

True PinBars — precise and robust

Spot the real pin bars—the ones that actually move price. Minimize the fake outs. True PinBars uses strict geometry + market-aware sizing causing it to be one of the most dynamic Pin Bar indicator on the market. 

Features

  • Range Size Filter (optional) :
      More robust to outliers and regime shifts.
    → If median = 100 pts and you set PercentOfMedian = 125, today’s bar must be ≥ 125 pts. Clean. Scalable.

  • Dual-EMA Trend Filters (optional):
    Require price to be on the correct side of EMA 50 and EMA 100 (customizable). Keeps you trading with the tape, not against it.

  • Swing Filter (optional):
    Demand location. Bull pins form at the lowest low of the last 'number of bars'; bear pins at the highest high. Cuts the mid-range noise.

  • Sharper geometry:

    • TailToBodyRatio controls how dominant the tail must be.

    • OppWickMaxOfRange caps the opposite wick as a fraction of the entire candle range (not just the main wick).
      Translation: obvious rejection > decorative shadows.

  • Non-repainting by design:
    Bar-close lock. Signals print only on closed bars. What you see is what the logic validated.

Why it filters better

Layered rules focus on decisive rejection + meaningful size + right context. That means fewer tiny, cosmetic “pins” and more candles that actually matter.

    Dial PercentOfMedian or TailToBodyRatio down for more signals; up for sniper-level strictness.


    EA-friendly

    Clear, stable buffers. Closed-bar logic. Built to slot into automation without “ghost” triggers.

    Disclaimer: Not investment advice. Validate with your playbook, risk rules, and forward tests before going live.


