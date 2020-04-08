Heiken Ashi with Button and Alerts

This is a Heiken Ashi indicator with an button adjustable button and alarm options. See more details below:


FEATURES OF THE INDICATOR:

  1. It's plug and play. Just drop it on any chart, and you are good to go.
  2. It doesn't interfere with any other indicators that are already on the chart. You click the button it shows, you click again and it disappears.
  3. You can change the The Heiken Ashi candle width by clicking on the scale button of Metatrader. Or you can preset it to whatever thickness you like. 
  4. It remembers your settings between chart or symbol changes.
  5. You can change the colors of up and down candles.
  6. You can change the position, size, color and text of the button to anything you like.
  7. You can turn on and off the alerts/alarms for the current candle (personally I don't recommend this), or for the closed candle. Or you can keep them both on or off.
  8. You can turn on/off any alerts separately.
  9. You can play your own sound file for the alarm. (The sound file in .wav format has to be in the default installation "Sounds" folder for this to work.)


