Heiken Ashi with Button and Alerts
- Indicatori
- Hakan Sahin
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
This is a Heiken Ashi indicator with an button adjustable button and alarm options. See more details below:
FEATURES OF THE INDICATOR:
- It's plug and play. Just drop it on any chart, and you are good to go.
- It doesn't interfere with any other indicators that are already on the chart. You click the button it shows, you click again and it disappears.
- You can change the The Heiken Ashi candle width by clicking on the scale button of Metatrader. Or you can preset it to whatever thickness you like.
- It remembers your settings between chart or symbol changes.
- You can change the colors of up and down candles.
- You can change the position, size, color and text of the button to anything you like.
- You can turn on and off the alerts/alarms for the current candle (personally I don't recommend this), or for the closed candle. Or you can keep them both on or off.
- You can turn on/off any alerts separately.
- You can play your own sound file for the alarm. (The sound file in .wav format has to be in the default installation "Sounds" folder for this to work.)