Trend flow ICT

Trend flow ICT helps you quickly assess the strength and direction of the trend on the chart.

*Note: Free indicator included - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149447

Configuration guide
  • Score: The length of the scoring window. Smaller → more sensitive, prone to noise. Larger → smoother, less signals.
  • ATR: ATR period to standardize fluctuations.
  • Trend threshold: Threshold to confirm a trend.
  • Strong trend: Strong trend threshold.
  • Min Body (x ATR): Minimum candle body to confirm a breakout.
  • Buffer Break (x ATR): Safety cushion when determining a breakout.
How to read signals
  • Lime / UP STRONG → Strong uptrend.
  • Green / UP → Moderate uptrend.
  • Red / DOWN STRONG → Strong downtrend.
  • Maroon / DOWN → Moderate downtrend.
  • Hide or RANGE → Market is sideways, stay out.

TrendScore / Trend flow ICT – Professional trend indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This tool helps traders quickly identify trend direction, trend strength, and sideway zones with high accuracy.

Works on all markets: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Crypto, Indices, Stocks.

Multi-timeframe support (M1, M5, M15, H1, Daily).

Clear buy/sell signals with histogram colors (UP, DOWN, RANGE, STRONG).

Ideal for scalping, day trading, swing trading strategies.

Built-in EA integration buffer (+1 / -1 / 0) for automated trading systems.

Optimized with ATR filtering to remove noise and detect only strong breakouts.

If you are looking for a reliable trend trading indicator for MT5 to improve your entries, filter sideways markets, and catch strong buy or sell opportunities, TrendScore / Trend flow ICT is the right choice.


