Trend flow ICT
- Indicatori
- Quang Huy Quach
- Versione: 1.41
Trend flow ICT helps you quickly assess the strength and direction of the trend on the chart.
- Score: The length of the scoring window. Smaller → more sensitive, prone to noise. Larger → smoother, less signals.
- ATR: ATR period to standardize fluctuations.
- Trend threshold: Threshold to confirm a trend.
- Strong trend: Strong trend threshold.
- Min Body (x ATR): Minimum candle body to confirm a breakout.
- Buffer Break (x ATR): Safety cushion when determining a breakout.
- Lime / UP STRONG → Strong uptrend.
- Green / UP → Moderate uptrend.
- Red / DOWN STRONG → Strong downtrend.
- Maroon / DOWN → Moderate downtrend.
- Hide or RANGE → Market is sideways, stay out.
TrendScore / Trend flow ICT – Professional trend indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This tool helps traders quickly identify trend direction, trend strength, and sideway zones with high accuracy.
Works on all markets: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Crypto, Indices, Stocks.
Multi-timeframe support (M1, M5, M15, H1, Daily).
Clear buy/sell signals with histogram colors (UP, DOWN, RANGE, STRONG).
Ideal for scalping, day trading, swing trading strategies.
Built-in EA integration buffer (+1 / -1 / 0) for automated trading systems.
Optimized with ATR filtering to remove noise and detect only strong breakouts.
If you are looking for a reliable trend trading indicator for MT5 to improve your entries, filter sideways markets, and catch strong buy or sell opportunities, TrendScore / Trend flow ICT is the right choice.