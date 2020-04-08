What is SipperTrendGuard?

SipperTrendGuard is a precision histogram that does one job — and does it bloody well:

It keeps you out of the weak zones and highlights only the clean, directional movements worth trading.

Built using EMA slope differentials, normalized by ATR, and scaled symmetrically around zero, this tool gives you a crystal-clear view of real market pressure — up or down. No guesswork. No "maybe" zones.

Weak candles?

They get boxed in big pale blocks like a quarantine zone.

Strong moves?

They show up clean and bold, either green for rising, or red for falling — and they scale evenly no matter the chart or pair.

How it Works

EMA Cross Logic: Fast and Slow EMAs compare to detect directional bias

ATR Normalization: Adapts to different market volatility conditions

Symmetric Scaling: Always centered visually — no lopsided charts

Slope-Based Coloring:

Green = rising momentum



Red = falling momentum

Weak Zone Blocks:

When momentum drops below a user-defined threshold, the entire chart window gets blocked out in pale moccasin



This helps you visually ignore choppy candles — and avoid being faked out

Direction Change Alerts: Plays a sound when the slope flips, giving you quick reaction time without staring at the screen

Perfect For:

Price action traders who hate being trapped in chop

Anyone using breakouts , trend-following , or candle momentum systems

Traders looking for clean confirmation before entering or holding a trade

Visual learners who trade better with directional clarity , not chaos

Inputs & Customization:

FastPeriod / SlowPeriod: Set your EMA cross speeds

ATRPeriod: Controls normalization (default: 14)

MinStrength: Set your weak zone threshold

BiasCorrection: Adjust for offset if needed

ShowZeroLine: Toggle visual baseline

WeakBoxColor: Customize your danger zone highlight

Not Just Another MACD Clone

SipperTrendGuard isn’t based on lagging averages or random overbought zones.

It’s a live histogram pulse tuned to actual candle force — not theoretical fluff.

It works best when combined with support/resistance, session timing, and basic candle strength analysis.

Pro Tip from the Creator:

“I've been trading 15 years. I don’t care about fancy jargon — I trade by feel, price action, and watching how candles move. That’s why I built this. It tells me when the move is real — and when it’s just noise.”



