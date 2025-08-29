Gold Relic

5

Gold Relic EA is an automated trading robot that uses complex algorithm mainly based on MACD, Momentum, Envelopes, Bulls Power, Bears Power, Standard Deviation, ADX, RSI, Support Resistance, Candlestick Formations and other default MetaTrader indicators.

This expert advisor works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is recommended to use on GOLD H1 timeframe.


Setting Parameters:  

  • Expert Name - Expert Advisor name and trades comment.
  • Magic Number - EA identification number.
  • Trade Direction - Buy, Sell or Both.
  • Aggressive Mode - If true, EA trades more often.
  • Multiple Entries - If true, sends multiple buys and sells.
  • Fixed Lots - Fixed lot size. 
  • Auto Lots - Automatically calculate dynamic lot size.
  • Auto Lots Risk - Dynamic lot size risk.
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss.  
  • Take Profit - Take Profit.   
  • Trailing Mode - All Orders means trail all orders, First Only means trail first order only before averaging applied.
  • Averaging Settings.
  • Indicator Settings.  
  • Time Filters.  
  • EA Unload Date Time - If True, the EA starts unloading at the given datetime and only executes if there are no active trades after the given datetime. And to reload EA, you have to do it manually.


Recommendations:  

  • XAUUSD (Gold vs US Dollar) H1. 
  • Zero spread ECN or raw spread account. 
  • Account that support hedging.

 

Other products can be found here.


Recensioni 1
Darrel Raby
144
Darrel Raby 2025.09.05 08:02 
 

Only been using this EA for 4 days. Has taken 10 trades. 9 winning and only 1 loss. ( got to expect losses with any EA but this is a high win rate ).Aggressive mode on , multiple entries off , averaging off. Does not seem to get caught out with long trends or rapid movements in price. Early days and still have to try other settings but already have it running on my live account. Very Happy.

