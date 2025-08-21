Trade Details Info

Purpose:
This indicator displays real-time risk and target profit exposure of your open/pending trades directly on the chart, with optional multi-currency conversion (e.g., USD → INR or any currency pair you enter).

🔹 Main Features

  1. Risk Tracking

    • Calculates the total risk exposure if Stop Loss (SL) is hit.

    • Expressed in Account Currency (e.g., USD) plus optional conversions.

  2. Target Profit Tracking

    • Sums up potential profit to Take Profit (TP) (only for orders where TP is set).

    • Useful for comparing risk vs reward across all trades.

  3. Multi-Currency Conversion

    • ✅ Default: Shows values in Account Currency.

    • ✅ Optional: Show in USD (if your account isn’t USD).

    • ✅ Optional: Show in another currency (e.g., INR).

    • User can enter conversion rate manually (e.g., 1 USD = 87.0 INR ).

    • ShowINR = true/false makes the INR line appear/disappear easily.

  4. Panel Display

    • Clean panel UI in chart window.

    • Shows title, subheader (basis, # of trades, % risk), and sections for:

      • 🔴 Total Risk

      • 🟢 Total Target Profit

    • Color-coded warnings when risk% exceeds MaxRiskPercentWarn.

    • Adjustable panel position, size, font, and background transparency.

🔹 Inputs

  • Trade Options

    • OnlyThisSymbol → Count only current symbol or all trades.

    • IncludePendingOrders → Include pending orders if SL/TP set.

    • UseEquityForPercent → Basis for risk % (Equity vs Balance).

    • MaxRiskPercentWarn → Threshold to color risk in red.

  • Currency Display

    • ShowUSD → Display USD values (true/false).

    • ShowINR → Display INR values (true/false).

    • Fixed_USD_INR → Manual input for conversion rate. (e.g., 87.0 ).

  • Layout / Style

    • Panel position ( PanelCorner , PanelX , PanelY ).

    • Panel size ( PanelWidth , LineHeight ).

    • Font, colors, background transparency.

🔹 How it Works

  1. Loops through all open/pending orders.

  2. For each order:

    • Calculates risk exposure (lot size × distance to SL × tick value).

    • Calculates target profit if TP is set.

  3. Totals everything.

  4. Converts into selected currencies.

  5. Displays results in a structured info panel.


