Trade Details Info
- Indicateurs
- Sangram Deepak Salokhe
- Version: 1.81
- Activations: 5
Purpose:
This indicator displays real-time risk and target profit exposure of your open/pending trades directly on the chart, with optional multi-currency conversion (e.g., USD → INR or any currency pair you enter).
🔹 Main Features
-
Risk Tracking
-
Calculates the total risk exposure if Stop Loss (SL) is hit.
-
Expressed in Account Currency (e.g., USD) plus optional conversions.
-
-
Target Profit Tracking
-
Sums up potential profit to Take Profit (TP) (only for orders where TP is set).
-
Useful for comparing risk vs reward across all trades.
-
-
Multi-Currency Conversion
-
✅ Default: Shows values in Account Currency.
-
✅ Optional: Show in USD (if your account isn’t USD).
-
✅ Optional: Show in another currency (e.g., INR).
-
User can enter conversion rate manually (e.g., 1 USD = 87.0 INR ).
-
ShowINR = true/false makes the INR line appear/disappear easily.
-
-
Panel Display
-
Clean panel UI in chart window.
-
Shows title, subheader (basis, # of trades, % risk), and sections for:
-
🔴 Total Risk
-
🟢 Total Target Profit
-
-
Color-coded warnings when risk% exceeds MaxRiskPercentWarn.
-
Adjustable panel position, size, font, and background transparency.
-
🔹 Inputs
-
Trade Options
-
OnlyThisSymbol → Count only current symbol or all trades.
-
IncludePendingOrders → Include pending orders if SL/TP set.
-
UseEquityForPercent → Basis for risk % (Equity vs Balance).
-
MaxRiskPercentWarn → Threshold to color risk in red.
-
-
Currency Display
-
ShowUSD → Display USD values (true/false).
-
ShowINR → Display INR values (true/false).
-
Fixed_USD_INR → Manual input for conversion rate. (e.g., 87.0 ).
-
-
Layout / Style
-
Panel position ( PanelCorner , PanelX , PanelY ).
-
Panel size ( PanelWidth , LineHeight ).
-
Font, colors, background transparency.
-
🔹 How it Works
-
Loops through all open/pending orders.
-
For each order:
-
Calculates risk exposure (lot size × distance to SL × tick value).
-
Calculates target profit if TP is set.
-
-
Totals everything.
-
Converts into selected currencies.
-
Displays results in a structured info panel.