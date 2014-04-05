TrendFusion 3
- Indicateurs
- Minh Phuong Phung
- Version: 3.0
📌 TrendFusion 3 – Triple EMA Trend Signal Indicator
TrendFusion 3 is a powerful trend-following indicator based on the synergy of three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), designed to help traders identify precise Buy and Sell opportunities.
💡 How It Works
-
Combines short-term, medium-term, and long-term EMAs to determine the dominant market trend.
-
Buy Signal: Triggered when the short-term EMA crosses above the long-term EMA and all EMAs are aligned upward.
-
Sell Signal: Triggered when the short-term EMA crosses below the long-term EMA and all EMAs are aligned downward.
🎯 Key Features
-
Clear Buy/Sell arrows displayed directly on the chart.
-
Fully customizable EMA periods to match your trading style.
-
Works on all timeframes (M1 → D1) and all instruments (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, etc.).
-
Optional alert notifications when a new signal appears.
📈 Usage
-
Ideal for trend-following strategies.
-
Filters out noise in sideways markets.
-
Can be combined with Price Action for better trade confirmations.